DEC Finalizes Regulations to Increase Harvest of Antlerless Deer

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Amanda Lefton today announced several changes to deer hunting regulations to increase harvest of antlerless (primarily female) deer and improve DEC’s ability to manage abundant deer populations.

“Deer populations are growing across much of New York and, in many areas, are increasing to levels that are detrimental to deer, their habitat, and the public,” Commissioner Lefton said. “These regulatory changes are a result of robust public engagement and reflect DEC’s continued commitment to conservation.”

DEC is adopting several changes to increase opportunity for hunters to access and utilize Deer Management Permits (DMPs, antlerless deer tags) where most needed, including:

Adding 10 Wildlife Management Units (WMUs; 3P, 6P, 7F, 7H, 7J, 7R, 8H, 8R, 8S, and 9G) to the nine-day season for antlerless deer in mid-September.

Designating 23 WMUs as having no DMP quota. Hunters who harvest and report an antlerless deer using a DMP in a WMU with no DMP quota would be eligible to have the DMP automatically replaced. For 2026, WMUs 1C, 3M, 3P, 3R, 3S, 4J, 6P, 7F, 7H, 7J, 7R, 8A, 8C, 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8N, 8R, 8S, 9A, 9F, and 9G will have no DMP quota.

Modifying the DMP application process by allowing hunters to apply for up to 4 DMPs: 2 in WMUs with a quota and 2 DMPs in WMUs with no quota.

Allowing unlimited transfer of DMPs between hunters.

DEC is creating an incentive for hunters to harvest antlerless deer by establishing a statewide Earn-a-2nd-Buck System. Under the new system, all hunters will receive a first Antlered Deer Tag which can be used during any season (with appropriate privileges) except the September antlerless season. Hunters who harvest and report an antlerless deer using a DMP, Bow/Muzzleloader Antlerless Deer Tag, or Deer Management Assistance Program Tag will be eligible to receive a second Antlered Deer Tag, which can also be used during those same seasons.

To facilitate the new Earn-a-2nd-Buck System, DEC is reclassifying the former Regular Season Deer Tag as an Antlered Deer Tag and the former Bow/Muzzleloader Either-Sex Deer Tag as a Bow/Muzzleloader Antlerless Deer Tag. Hunters who purchase bowhunting and muzzleloading privileges would receive a Bow/Muzzleloader Antlerless Deer Tag for each privilege.

The changes were first proposed by DEC based on input from New York deer hunters and professional deer managers across the Northeast through focus groups and surveys administered by DEC. Additionally, DEC reviewed more than 1,000 public comments on the regulatory proposal announced in March 2026, many of which recognized the need to increase antlerless harvest to mitigate negative deer impacts to ecosystems and the public. The public also expressed concern over the potential for overharvest of deer in some areas and encouraged DEC to implement methods to validate the antlerless deer harvested under the Earn-a-2nd-Buck System.

DEC closely monitors harvest success and has processes in place to reduce antlerless harvest should the new regulations be more successful than anticipated. DEC will also establish safeguards to minimize risk by monitoring fraudulent harvest reports. DEC will require report attestations, conduct law enforcement field checks, and require hunters to provide proof of their antlerless deer harvest within seven days if requested by DEC. Proof may include a photograph, the deer’s head, or contact information for where the deer was processed.

DEC strives to manage deer populations at levels that are in balance with available habitat and in alignment with public desires by encouraging and empowering hunters to harvest antlerless deer, the primary component of the deer population that drives population growth. DEC assesses public desires for deer population size and deer impacts to forests to determine deer population objectives for each area of the state. Refer to DEC’s Management Plan for White-Tailed Deer in New York State for more information.

The full text of the adopted regulation and a summary of DEC’s response to the common suggestions and concerns raised during the public comment period will be available on DEC’s website at time of publishing in State Register, Wednesday, July 1. Answers to commonly asked questions are available in the “Antlerless Deer Hunting Q & A” on DEC’s website.

The regulations finalized today are separate from the statutory changes proposed in the State Legislature granting DEC new authority to issue DMPs in Northern Zone WMUs. If that bill is adopted, DEC would monitor outcomes associated with the new Earn-a-2nd Buck regulation before considering whether future DMP issuance is appropriate to achieve population management objectives. No DMPs would be issued in these units during the 2026 season.