Ford Boosts Health Care Accessibility as Budget and Medicaid Reform Bills Become Law

CHICAGO—Thanks to the state budget and Medicaid omnibus package, now signed into law, state Rep. La Shawn K. Ford, D-Chicago, is making sure that real help gets to those who need it most and that the critical services Washington is trying to cut continue to function.

“With the recent closure of West Suburban Hospital, the need for enhanced safety measures at our local healthcare facilities has never been more pressing. Loretto Hospital and other institutions on Chicago’s West Side are now under increased pressure to provide essential services to our communities,” said Ford. “The signing of this bill is a crucial step in ensuring our hospitals can operate safely and effectively, safeguarding both healthcare workers and patients. We must prioritize support for these vital facilities as they navigate these challenges and continue to serve our community.”

Through House Bill 111 and Senate Bill 3365, which enact the FY 27 state budget and a slate of changes to Medicaid respectively, Ford is helping to support our most critical safety-net healthcare institutions by:

Providing nearly $100 million in the state budget to help families afford groceries and put food on the table. The funds will go to creating FRESH, which is a new program that will provide families that lost their SNAP benefits a one-time credit of $500 to make sure no one goes hungry while they try to comply with new federal guidelines and continue to receive their benefits.

Maintaining funding and support for local healthcare institutions. The state budget fully funds our safety-net hospitals and provides an additional $10 million in funding for Federally Qualified Health Centers.

Keeping our hospitals open. The Medicaid-focused legislation creates the Distressed Hospital Loan Program, which provides interest-free cash-flow loans to nonprofit and public hospitals in distress so they don’t have to close their doors prematurely.

Governor JB Pritzker signed House Bill 111 and Senate Bill 3365 into law on Tuesday.