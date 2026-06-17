Gabel Highlights Responsible and Compassionate State Budget Plan

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – As the spring legislative session adjourned, state Rep. Robyn Gabel, D-Evanston, passed a responsible and compassionate state budget that strengthens support for health care, invests more in education, protects critical services and stands up to Washington’s recklessness.

“This is a balanced, people-centered plan that recognizes the challenges facing families across our community,” Gabel said. “We’ve seen extreme politicians in D.C. try to cut food assistance, access to health care and critical programs residents depend on to survive. That’s why we’re reinforcing support where it’s needed most. This is a responsible budget that represents our values.”

Highlights of the Gabel-backed plan include:

Directing $300 million more toward elementary and secondary education, as well as $50 million to help school districts provide property tax relief;

Increasing funding for free and reduced lunch in schools;

Fully funding safety net hospitals;

Rejecting cuts to community-based violence prevention and fully funding the Reimagine Public Safety initiative; and

Expanding medical debt relief, building on recent efforts that have eliminated over a billion dollars in medical debt for Illinois residents for pennies on the dollar.

Gabel also supported a temporary freeze of the state’s gas tax, and voted to create a back-to-school sales tax holiday to cut the cost of clothes, school supplies and other essentials this August.

“Affordability is top of mind for many families, and it’s incumbent on us in Illinois to take action where we can because we know we can’t rely on Washington,” Gabel said. “More work remains, but this is a forward-thinking budget plan that understands the challenges of today, while better positioning us to build a stronger Illinois for everyone.”

For more information, please reach out to contact@robyngabel.com.