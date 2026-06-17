ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today applauded Lockheed Martin’s positive economic impact over its 75 years of continuous operations in Marietta, Georgia. Governor Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, along with representatives from the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), joined company officials in celebrating the occasion alongside other state, local, and federal leaders at Lockheed Martin’s Cobb County manufacturing facility, which supports more than 5,600 Georgia jobs.

“For 75 years, Lockheed Martin has helped strengthen our nation’s security and Georgia’s economy, and today’s announcement of 1,200 new Marietta-based jobs is another milestone in that enduring partnership,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “These new jobs are creating meaningful careers for hardworking Georgians while supporting production of world-class aircraft like the C-130J Super Hercules and F-35 Lightning II, equipping America’s service members and our allies with next-generation capabilities. On behalf of the State of Georgia, congratulations to Lockheed Martin and all of its employees on this milestone, and we look forward to their continued success here in the Peach State.”

Since 2019, Lockheed Martin has increased its Georgia workforce by more than 25%, adding over 1,200 jobs at its 8-million-square-foot Marietta facility alone. Statewide, the company employs more than 6,300 people. In 2025, Lockheed Martin contributed $4.5 billion to Georgia’s economy, with an additional 550 employees based at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay and more than 100 employees based at Robins Air Force Base.

“Few companies have had a greater impact on Georgia’s aerospace and defense industry than Lockheed Martin,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson. “For decades, Lockheed Martin has been a cornerstone employer, a trusted community partner, and a leader in delivering the advanced capabilities that help keep our nation and allies secure. Their continued investment in Georgia strengthens our economy, creates opportunities for future generations, and reinforces our position as a global hub for aerospace, advanced manufacturing, and innovation.”

“Georgia’s favorable business environment, talent pipeline, world class university system, robust supplier network, and community support provide Lockheed Martin with the strategic foundation and advantage needed to deliver unrivaled aerospace capabilities globally,” said Trish Pagan, Vice President of Air Mobility & Maritime Missions and Marietta site general manager. “Each element is critical to our future and to realizing our vision for continued growth.”

Aerospace products such as Lockheed Martin’s C-130J Super Hercules are Georgia’s top export and anchor the state’s second-largest manufacturing industry. The aerospace and aviation industries generated more than $23.9 billion in GDP in 2024, reinforcing the state’s role as a national leader in aviation and defense.

At its Marietta center of excellence, Lockheed Martin produces the C-130J Super Hercules and theF-35 Lightning II Center Wing Assembly, while supporting the ongoing sustainment of F-22 Raptor, C-5 Super Galaxy, and P-3 Orion. The facility is also home to the Skunk Works® division, renowned for cutting-edge innovation. The C-130J and F-35 programs alone support more than 20,000 direct and indirect Georgia jobs through robust supplier networks.

“Lockheed Martin’s announcement of 1,200 new jobs at their Marietta facility reflects both the strength of Georgia’s aerospace and defense industry today and the tremendous opportunity ahead,” said Ember Bishop Bentley, Executive Director of the Georgia Aerospace & Defense Alliance. “For 75 years, the company has helped build a world-class ecosystem of manufacturers, suppliers, research institutions, and skilled workers that contribute to Georgia’s no. 1 export category. Georgia-built aircraft, like the C-130J Super Hercules and F-35 Lightning II, equip those who serve while showcasing Georgia innovation and expertise on a global stage.”

Marietta has been the global home of C-130 Hercules production since 1955 — the site of America’s longest-running military aircraft production line. More than 2,700 C-130s have been built there and delivered to over 70 operators worldwide, and this manufacturing line is America’s last remaining production capacity building aircraft for the airlift mission. Careers at Lockheed Martin in Marietta span advanced manufacturing, engineering, AI, data analytics, IT, finance, operations, and more.

“For 75 years, Lockheed Martin has been far more than one of Cobb County's largest employers – it has been a cornerstone of our community's identity, economy, and future. The Cobb Chamber, SelectCobb, and our local government partners are proud to stand alongside a company that invests in our region at every level, from the more than 5,600 jobs that power local families to the 21,000 volunteer hours Marietta employees give back to our schools and organizations each year,” said Sharon Mason, President and CEO of the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. “Lockheed Martin's commitment to Cobb County and our state is as strong and enduring as the aircraft they build here, and we are honored to celebrate 75 years of that remarkable partnership.”

Lockheed Martin invests in Georgia’s future workforce through partnerships with the University System of Georgia, Technical College System institutions, and K-12 STEM education. These efforts support continued production and help align Georgia’s education pipeline with employer needs as part of Governor Kemp’s Top State for Talent initiative.

“Lockheed Martin is a stalwart in our region. Their continued focus on high-tech jobs and innovation creates high-paying, high-tech careers right here for our workforce,” said Katie Kirkpatrick, President and CEO of the Metro Atlanta Chamber. “These challenging careers bring real pride and purpose, and they help produce vital capabilities that protect our service members.”

Georgia’s nine military bases offer numerous competitive advantages to Lockheed Martin and other defense and advanced manufacturing companies. Nearly 2,000 veterans, reservists, and military spouses are employed directly by Lockheed Martin.

Home to aerospace icons like the F-22 Raptor and the C-130 Hercules, Marietta remains a place that builds, innovates, and evolves capability. As Lockheed Martin continues to invest in the region, the Marietta facility stands poised to lead the next era of aerospace advancement for Georgia and the world.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at Lockheedmartin.com.

About GDEcD

The Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) is the state’s sales and marketing arm. It is Georgia’s lead agency for attracting new business investment, encouraging the expansion of existing industry and small businesses, and locating new markets for Georgia products. As the state’s official destination marketing organization, it drives traveler visitation and promotes the state as a location for film and digital entertainment projects. GDEcD is responsible for planning and mobilizing state resources for economic development, fostering innovation and the arts to drive opportunity from the mountains to the coast. More information at georgia.org.

Contact Deputy Press Secretary and Digital Media Manager Annalise Morning