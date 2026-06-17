Community to Celebrate Path Through History Weekend on Saturday and Sunday: June 20 and 21, 2026

(BROOME COUNTY, NY) – Broome County, Visit Binghamton, and our participating sites in partnership with I LOVE NY are excited to once again highlight the historical, cultural, and natural resources of Broome County during the 2026 June Path Through History Weekend with wonderful events created for this weekend held at various locations throughout Broome County for all age groups. This June we highlight and celebrate our outdoor sculptures, museums, mansions, historic cemetery, children’s discovery center, and carousels.

This June 2026 Path Through History Weekend, we also feature the NYS America 250 logo and unveil a new Broome County logo designed to celebrate America 250.

Details for each event can be found in the flyer and in the storybook map here: http://broomecountyny.gov/PathThroughHistory and here: https://visitbinghamton.org/listings/path-through-history-weekends/ .

The Path Through History Weekends also showcase the rich and fascinating history across New York State. Details on this statewide initiative and events happening across New York State can be found here: https://www.iloveny.com/things-to-do/path-through-history/path-through-history-weekend/