Mentors Moving & Storage Expands Full-Service Moving and 60,000 Sq Ft Storage Across Metro Phoenix

Mentors Moving & Storage

Mentors Moving & Storage broadens its full-service moving and 60,000 sq ft secure storage capacity to meet rising relocation demand across metro Phoenix.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mentors Moving & Storage has announced an expansion of its full-service relocation and storage operations across the metro Phoenix area, broadening capacity to meet growing demand from residential and commercial customers throughout the Valley. As one of the most established movers in Phoenix AZ , the company is positioning its larger footprint to serve more households, offices, and businesses without compromising the hands-on service that has defined its reputation.The expansion centers on the company's 60,000 square foot warehouse, which anchors its Phoenix storage services for both short term and long term needs. The facility is security monitored around the clock, giving customers a safe place to keep belongings during transitions, renovations, staging periods, or extended relocations. By scaling storage capacity alongside its moving crews, Mentors Moving & Storage can now coordinate packing, transport, and storage under a single point of contact, reducing the handoffs that often slow down a move.For more than five years, the Phoenix team has built a track record that customers across the region recognize. The company completes over 1,200 moves each year and has relocated more than 100,000 square feet of office space, reflecting deep experience on both the residential and commercial sides of the business. It holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has earned over 280 five-star Google reviews, a signal of consistent service quality as the operation grows."Phoenix continues to attract families, professionals, and companies relocating from across the country, and that growth puts real pressure on capacity," a company spokesperson said. "Expanding our full-service moving and storage means we can say yes to more customers and still give every move the attention it deserves. Our goal has never been to be the biggest name. It has been to be the most reliable one."The expanded operation supports the full range of services customers expect from a complete Phoenix moving company , including local moving, long distance and interstate relocation, office and commercial moves, packing and unpacking, labor only moving help, and secure storage. The company considers any move under 60 miles to be local and assigns a dedicated coordinator to long distance customers, helping clients stay informed before, during, and after moving day. Crews arrive with proper packing supplies, including boxes, tape, and protective materials, so fragile items are handled with care from the first box to the last.Mentors Moving & Storage serves communities throughout the metro area, from Central Phoenix to surrounding suburbs including Scottsdale, Gilbert, Tempe, and Chandler. The company credits its growth to a straightforward approach: transparent pricing with no hidden fees, friendly customer service, trained movers, and a clean, well maintained fleet. Customers receive a free quote that outlines all costs up front, removing the surprise charges that frustrate many people during a move.The timing of the expansion reflects broader trends in the region. Phoenix remains one of the fastest growing major cities in the United States, drawing newcomers with its year round sunshine, strong job market, and relative affordability compared with other large metros. That steady inflow of new residents, combined with active commercial development, has increased demand for movers and packers who can manage everything from studio apartments to full office relocations. By growing its storage capacity and crew availability together, Mentors Moving & Storage aims to shorten lead times during peak moving season and give customers more flexibility in scheduling.The company also emphasizes its commitment to safe, compliant operations. Mentors Moving & Storage operates under USDOT number 2911596 and MC number 981013, and its team is trained to handle specialty items, heavy office furniture, and complex multi room moves with efficiency and minimal downtime. For commercial clients, that means faster turnarounds and a quicker return to normal business operations.

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