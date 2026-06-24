Zarina Del Mar Is Named One of L.A.’s Most Fascinating People for 2026

Zarina Del Mar

Some people teach fitness. Zarina Del Mar challenges the way people think about movement itself

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A movement specialist, educator, entrepreneur, author, and digital creator, Zarina Del Mar has built an international following by advocating a radically simple idea: that meaningful physical transformation does not require punishing workouts, expensive equipment, or hours in the gym. Through her innovative 3D Movement System, she has helped women around the world rethink their relationship with exercise, wellness, and longevity. That distinctive vision is one of the reasons the Best of Los Angeles Award community has named her one of the 100 Most Fascinating People in Los Angeles for 2026.

“We're constantly searching for people who are creating entirely new conversations in their industries,” says Aurora DeRose. “Zarina Del Mar has done exactly that. She has built a global movement around making wellness more accessible, more sustainable, and more human.”

What makes Del Mar fascinating is not simply the success of her fitness platform but the unlikely path that led her there. Before becoming a recognized wellness figure, she practiced law. Rather than staying within that profession, she embarked on a dramatic personal and professional transformation that eventually led her to develop her own methodology focused on body awareness, mobility, posture, strength, and mindful movement.

Today, Del Mar is the founder of the 3D Movement System and a certified movement specialist whose programs have reached women worldwide. Her work draws upon advanced movement studies and emphasizes short, sustainable daily practices that can be performed virtually anywhere. The philosophy has resonated with a broad audience seeking realistic approaches to long-term health rather than quick-fix fitness trends.

Her influence extends beyond coaching and digital education. Del Mar has developed a growing body of educational content for physical fitness and has been featured in numerous national and international media outlets. Her work has appeared alongside coverage from publications including Forbes, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, Esquire, USA Today, Women's Health, and other major media platforms, reflecting the growing interest in her approach to movement and wellness.

What particularly impressed the Best of Los Angeles Award community was Del Mar’s ability to bridge science, movement, and everyday life. Through ongoing research initiatives aligned with her methodology, she continues to explore how movement affects not only physical health but also emotional well-being, confidence, and quality of life.

In a city known for chasing the next trend, Zarina Del Mar stands apart by advocating something refreshingly different: consistency over extremes, sustainability over shortcuts, and awareness over obsession. Her message has resonated with people seeking a healthier and more balanced way forward.

The annual 100 Most Fascinating People in Los Angeles distinction recognizes individuals whose stories, achievements, and influence help shape the character of the city. For the BoLAA committee, Zarina Del Mar represents a new generation of wellness leaders—individuals who are transforming lives not through hype, but through lasting change.

“Zarina’s story is ultimately about reinvention,” DeRose adds. “And in Los Angeles, there may be nothing more fascinating than someone who reinvents herself—and then helps thousands of others do the same.”

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