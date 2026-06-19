Create Credit Union Expands Leadership Team with Three VP Appointments

Credit Create Union

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Create Credit Union (Create CU), the top-performing SBA 504 provider in Nevada, announced the appointments of Zachary Larson as a VP of Commercial Lending Officer, Randy Traub as VP of Consumer Lending and Jenniffer Collins as VP of Commercial Deposits/Business Development. The appointments further strengthen the credit union’s leadership team as it continues expanding its consumer and business banking services.With more than 25 years of banking and commercial lending experience, Larson has built his career working directly with business owners to structure financing solutions and develop long-term relationships throughout the Las Vegas market. In his new role, Larson will support the commercial lending team, enhance lending strategies and continue driving the credit union’s business lending growth while expanding awareness of Create CU’s full range of financial solutions.“I joined Create CU because of its strong foundation and leadership, along with a clear commitment to growing its commercial lending program,” Larson said. “This role presents an opportunity to build meaningful relationships, support local businesses and contribute to something that truly makes a difference in the community.”Traub brings more than 35 years of experience in consumer lending and will oversee the development and execution of consumer lending initiatives for Create CU’s more than 60,000 members. He will lead the credit union’s consumer lending strategy with a focus on growth, enhancing the member experience and expanding lending capabilities across auto, credit card, personal and home equity products.“What really stood out to me about Create CU is the opportunity to build and grow something in a meaningful way,” Traub said. “It’s an organization with a strong foundation and significant upside, especially in consumer lending. I’m excited to be part of a team that prioritizes doing right by members while continuing to grow thoughtfully.”Collins joins Create CU with more than 30 years of experience in banking leadership, commercial banking and business development. In her role, she will focus on building long-term business relationships, growing core deposits, expanding the credit union’s presence in the community and supporting sustainable growth through strategic partnerships.“I was drawn to Create CU because of its strong commitment to member experience and community impact,” Collins said. “The opportunity to grow business deposit relationships within a member-focused organization is incredibly meaningful to me.”Create CU remains committed to providing personalized financial solutions and trusted expertise to help members and local businesses grow and succeed. For more information about Create Credit Union, visit www.createcu.org About Create Credit UnionFounded in 1951, Create Credit Union, formerly known as Clark County Credit Union (CCCU), is a not-for-profit financial institution serving more than 60,000 members, including municipal employees (Clark County, City of Henderson, City of Las Vegas, and City of North Las Vegas), medical professionals, members of Nevada Public Radio (KNPR), and numerous select employer groups. With $1.6 billion in assets and six branches throughout Southern Nevada, Create Credit Union is committed to helping members achieve financial success through education, innovation, and community partnership. Learn more at w www.createcu.org

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