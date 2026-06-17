Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group to be held in July

MACAU, June 17 - The Women’s Volleyball Nations League – Finals Macao 2026 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, jointly organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, Galaxy Entertainment Group and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, will take place from 22 to 26 July 2026 at the Macau East Asian Games Dome. Eight top women’s volleyball teams from around the globe, including the national team of China, will compete in thrilling matches in Macao for the championship. Tickets for the tournament will be on sale starting 18 June.

The organizers held a press conference today (11 June) to introduce the event details. Guests attending the press conference included Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of Galaxy Entertainment Group; Mr. Che Tai Kuan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Volleyball Association of Macao, China; and Sports Committee members. Mr. Marcelo Hargreaves da Costa, Chief Product Officer of Volleyball World, also delivered a video address at the event.

Ms. Lei Si Leng, Acting President of the Sports Bureau, noted in her speech that Macao has hosted the Volleyball World Grand Prix and the Women’s Volleyball Nations League for many years, with each event sparking a volleyball craze. The organizers will continue to devote their efforts to bring international volleyball competitions to residents and tourists. During the event, sales booths for volleyball-themed cultural and creative products, as well as photo-spot installations, will also be set up to enhance the lively atmosphere of the tournament. The organizers hope that this major sporting event platform can create a culture-sports synergy while also boosting the development of Macao's sports tourism and related industries.

Mr. Philip Cheng, Director of GEG, stated that GEG is honored to once again join hands with the Sports Bureau and the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, to co-organize this tournament. Over the years, GEG has consistently supported the staging a diverse portfolio of world-class sporting events in Macau, with this year marking its 16th year of contributing to the development of the women’s volleyball tournament, witnessing its continuous elevation. GEG will work closely with all organizers to ensure the seamless preparation and promotion of this year’s tournament. In parallel, it will roll out a variety of extended activities to bring volleyball closer to the community and encourage greater participation from residents and visitors alike, further advancing Macau’s development as a “City of Sports” while showcasing the synergistic impact of “tourism + sports.”

Mr. Che Tai Kuan, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Volleyball Association of Macao, China, said that the event is a true testament to the powerful collaboration among the government, the business sector, and sports associations. He hopes that this top-level international tournament will allow Macao to further enhance its capacity to host major sporting events while also showcasing its appeal to the world as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure.

Mr. Marcelo Hargreaves da Costa, Chief Product Officer of Volleyball World, remarked that Volleyball World is proud and happy to be bringing the 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League Finals to Macao, giving local fans an opportunity to witness all the innovations of the event in person.

Eight world-leading women’s volleyball teams to vie for championship in Macao

The 2026 Women’s Volleyball Nations League will take place from 3 June to 26 July, featuring 18 national teams: Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Czechia, the Dominican Republic, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United States. All participating teams will play three preliminary rounds from 3 June to 12 July to earn points and determine their standings. The Finals will be held in Macao from 22 to 26 July, when China, as the host team, will compete for the championship against the other seven highest‑ranked teams at the Macao East Asian Games Dome. The Finals will be played under a single‑elimination knockout format, and the schedule is as follows:

Date Matches 22 July (Wednesday) Quarter finals (two matches) (S1-S2) 23 July (Thursday) Quarter finals (two matches) (S3-S4) 24 July (Friday) Rest day 25 July (Saturday) Semi-finals (two matches) (S5-S6) 26 July (Sunday) Final - Bronze (S7) and Final - Gold (S8)

Tickets to open for sale from 18 June

Tickets for the matches will go on sale from 12 p.m. on 18 June. Members of the public can buy tickets via Galaxy Ticketing, Damai mobile application or mini program, Macau Ticketing website or mobile application, the mPass platform of Mpay, “Watch a Game” website, mobile application or mini program. Each person can purchase a maximum of eight tickets per transaction. The tickets are priced between MOP 280 and MOP 1,380, depending on the seat section and match. All ticket prices are listed in Macao Patacas (MOP) or Renminbi (CNY). Every person at 1.2 meters in height or taller requires a ticket for admission. Children under 1.2 meters in height who do not occupy a seat may enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult at all times, and each adult may bring along only one child. To facilitate online ticketing for elderly people aged 65 or above, support services will be provided at Kong Seng outlets to help those in need purchase tickets via the Macau Ticketing website or mobile application. The ticket prices are as follows:

Ticket Type VIP A B C MOP CNY MOP CNY MOP CNY MOP CNY Quarter finals 980 830 580 490 480 400 280 230 Semi-finals 1080 910 680 570 580 490 380 320 Petite final 1180 1000 780 660 680 570 480 400 Grand final 1380 1170 980 830 880 740 680 570

Ticket discounts

Holders of a valid full-time Macao Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above and those holding a Disability Assessment Registration Card may enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets through the Macau Ticketing website. Each person may purchase one discounted ticket per match. Concession tickets are limited and subject to availability. In addition, a 40% discount is offered to anyone purchasing a “4-day Pass” (which includes tickets of the same type for all eight matches). Multi‑ticket discounts are also available, with corresponding discounts offered for purchasing more than one ticket for the same match.

Volleyball enthusiasts who wish to experience thrilling matches featuring world-leading women’s volleyball teams up close are advised to purchase their tickets as early as possible. For details of the event, please visit the event website at www.macaovnl.com or the Sports Bureau website at www.sport.gov.mo, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.