CE reviews preparations for smooth hosting of 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting

MACAU, June 17 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today instructed all relevant public departments to further strengthen coordination and make every effort to ensure the smooth hosting in Macao of the 13th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Tourism Ministerial Meeting. He said the event would showcase Macao’s professionalism and efficiency as an international tourism and convention hub, while helping to consolidate the city’s position as a world centre of tourism and leisure.

Mr Sam, who serves as Chairman of the Preparatory Committee for the 13th APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting, convened a committee meeting at Government Headquarters to hear reports on the latest progress regarding preparations for the event.

Mr Sam said it was of profound significance that the meeting would be held in Macao once again later in June, following a previous edition in 2014. This reflected the Central Government’s strong support for and high trust in the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR), he added.

Over the past few months, under the guidance of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the MSAR, and the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the MSAR, the relevant departments of the MSAR Government have worked closely according to their respective responsibilities, and advanced various preparatory tasks. A strong sense of responsibility and a spirit of collaboration have been demonstrated throughout the process, Mr Sam noted.

The upcoming APEC meeting is a high-level event of significant scale. Representatives from the 21 APEC member economies will gather in Macao for in-depth exchanges on tourism cooperation. A series of important events with wide-ranging implications will also take place, including the 67th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting and a welcome banquet for participants in the Tourism Ministerial Meeting, as well as supporting activities and technical visits.

During the meeting of the Preparatory Committee, the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ms Ng Wai Han, and the Secretary for Security, Mr Chan Tsz King, each presented a briefing. The Commissioner General of the Unitary Police Service, Mr Leong Man Cheong; the Director of the Macao Government Tourism Office, Ms Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; the Director of the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau, Mr Loi Chi San; the Acting Commissioner of the Public Security Police Force, Ms Ng Sou Peng; and the Acting Director of the Government Information Bureau, Mr Wong Lok I, subsequently reported on the latest progress in their respective areas of work.

After hearing the reports, Mr Sam noted that the preparatory tasks had been progressing smoothly and in an orderly manner according to plan, and commended the dedication of all members of the Preparatory Committee.

Mr Sam emphasised that hosting this major international event in Macao was both an honour and an important responsibility. As the APEC meeting date approaches, preparations have entered their final stage. In this regard, he put forward three requirements:

First, there is a need to strengthen confidence and a sense of duty in serving the overall national development agenda. Under the guidance and unified deployment of the Central Government, all members of the Preparatory Committee must maintain a strong sense of responsibility, strive for excellence, and demonstrate Macao's sense of responsibility and commitment to the nation through concrete actions.

The second requirement is the need to strictly uphold security and guard against external risks. It is imperative to attach great importance to security arrangements to ensure that the APEC meeting is held in a safe and orderly environment. Meanwhile, potential risks must be identified, assessed and addressed in advance to ensure the event’s success.

Third is the need to tell Macao’s story well and strengthen international cooperation. Full use should be made of the opportunity presented by this meeting to vividly showcase to participating delegates the successful implementation of the “One country, two systems” principle in the MSAR. It is also essential to leverage this international platform to tell Macao’s story effectively, expand the MSAR’s network of international partners, and further enhance the city’s standing in the global tourism and exhibition sectors.

Also attending the meeting were the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive’s Office, Ms Chan Kak; the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Lo Chi Fai; and the Chief of Office of the Secretary for Security, Ms Lam In Sang.