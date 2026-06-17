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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/12/2026

West side - work is progressing toward exterior finishesWest side - work is progressing toward exterior finishes

Third Floor HVAC shaft installation is ongoing

Third Floor HVAC shaft installation is ongoing

Southwest corner - work is progressing toward exterior finishes

Southwest corner - work is progressing toward exterior finishesSouth turning lane - sidewalk and gutter has been concretedSouth turning lane - sidewalk and gutter has been concreted

Second floor HVAC rough-in activities ongoing with related systems

Second floor HVAC rough-in activities ongoing with related systems

Groudn floor drywall has been installed

Groudn floor drywall has been installed

East side - exterior wall prep is underway

East side - exterior wall prep is underway









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From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/12/2026

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