From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/12/2026
West side - work is progressing toward exterior finishes
Third Floor HVAC shaft installation is ongoing
Southwest corner - work is progressing toward exterior finishesSouth turning lane - sidewalk and gutter has been concreted
Second floor HVAC rough-in activities ongoing with related systems
Groudn floor drywall has been installed
East side - exterior wall prep is underway
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