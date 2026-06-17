From Blueprint to Reality: Project Update on Montrose County North Campus Building as of 06/12/2026

West side - work is progressing toward exterior finishes Third Floor HVAC shaft installation is ongoing Southwest corner - work is progressing toward exterior finishes South turning lane - sidewalk and gutter has been concreted Second floor HVAC rough-in activities ongoing with related systems Groudn floor drywall has been installed East side - exterior wall prep is underway

















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