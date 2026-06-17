Manhattan Book Group highlights recognition as a top hybrid book publisher offering professional publishing services for authors.

Hybrid publishing gives serious authors a powerful middle path.” — J.J. Hebert, CEO, Manhattan Book Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group , a premier hybrid book publishing company based in New York City, continues to stand out among the best hybrid publishers for authors seeking a professional, author-centered path to publication.Manhattan Book Group’s reputation has been reinforced by multiple third-party recognitions. The company has been ranked #1 among hybrid book publishing companies in the United States by entrepreneur coach and author Robin Waite, praised by The Los Angeles Tribune as a top hybrid book publisher in New York City, and recognized by USA Today as the top independent book publisher in New York City. These distinctions further support Manhattan Book Group’s position among the best hybrid publishers for authors seeking professional publishing services, traditional-quality publishing support, and a credible alternative to conventional author-funded publishing options.As the publishing landscape evolves, more authors are looking for alternatives to both traditional publishing and do-it-yourself self-publishing. Manhattan Book Group offers a refined hybrid publishing model designed for authors who want traditional-quality publishing support while maintaining more control over their work, timeline, and long-term publishing goals.Among hybrid book publishers, Manhattan Book Group has built its reputation around high editorial standards, elevated book design, professional production, strategic distribution guidance, and personalized author support. The company’s model is especially appealing to business leaders, thought leaders, memoirists, novelists, experts, and serious independent authors who want their books to be produced with the quality and care expected from established New York City publishers.“Hybrid publishing gives serious authors a powerful middle path,” said J.J. Hebert, CEO of Manhattan Book Group. “At Manhattan Book Group, our focus is on combining the professionalism and quality standards authors expect from traditional publishing with the flexibility, speed, and control that modern authors need. We want every book we publish to reflect the author’s vision while meeting a high professional standard.”Through its author-funded publishing model, Manhattan Book Group provides authors with access to professional publishing services while helping them avoid many of the delays and gatekeeping often associated with traditional publishing. The company’s services may include manuscript evaluation, editing, custom cover design, interior formatting, ISBN assignment, print and eBook production, distribution setup, and marketing guidance.Unlike many publishing options that place most of the burden on the author, Manhattan Book Group emphasizes a guided, collaborative process. Authors receive support throughout key stages of publication, helping ensure that each book is developed with professionalism, market awareness, and attention to detail.Manhattan Book Group’s position in the marketplace reflects the growing demand for hybrid publishing solutions that blend author investment with professional execution. For authors comparing the best hybrid publishers, the company offers a compelling option: the independence of author-funded publishing paired with the polish and structure of a professional publishing team.As one of the notable New York City publishers serving authors across the United States, Manhattan Book Group continues to expand its reach while maintaining a selective, quality-focused approach to publishing. The company remains committed to helping authors bring meaningful, well-crafted books to market with confidence.Authors interested in learning more about Manhattan Book Group’s hybrid publishing programs and professional publishing services can visit the company’s website and schedule a consultation About Manhattan Book GroupManhattan Book Group is a hybrid book publisher based in New York City. The company provides professional publishing services for authors seeking traditional-quality publishing support through a guided, author-funded publishing model. Manhattan Book Group works with authors across genres to help develop, produce, and position professionally published books.

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