McDowell County woman, man charged with insurance fraud

North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Elizabeth Renay Conn, 41, of 227 N. Woods Estates, Nebo, and Stephen Tyrell Thurston, 42, of 659 Catawba River Road, Old Fort. Both Conn and Thurston face charges of insurance fraud, obtaining property by false pretense and conspiracy, all felonies.

Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Conn of submitting false salary forms and altered work excuse documents from Mission Health and Carolina Vascular involving an insurance claim filed with Erie Insurance Group, resulting in Conn receiving $360 in lost wages.

Investigators claim Thurston conspired with Conn by submitting and altering work documents, including work excuse forms, resulting in Thurston receiving $1,920 from the insurance company.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Conn on May 15. She was given a $5,000 secured bond. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thurston on May 5. He was given a $30,000 secured bond.

Commissioner Causey encourages North Carolinians to help keep insurance premiums low by reporting suspicious fraud. “Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime,” Commissioner Causey said. “It hits all of us in the pocket through higher premiums.”

If you suspect insurance fraud or other white-collar crimes, please report it. You may anonymously report fraud by calling the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840 or toll free from anywhere in North Carolina at 888-680-7684.