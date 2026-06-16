DPH Recommends Taking on Healthy Habits to Improve Brain Health During Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 17, 2026

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In recognition of Alzheimer's & Brain Awareness Month this June, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is encouraging South Carolinians to make healthy choices that can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline with decreased thinking abilities.

Alzheimer's is a progressive disease that destroys memory and other important mental functions. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than 112,500 people in South Carolina are living with Alzheimer’s.

There's a powerful connection between your brain and your heart, with research showing that the same risk factors that affect heart health also affect brain health. DPH’s Take Brain Health to Heart campaign aims to make residents aware of this connection and encourages habits that promote both.

“We want all South Carolinians to be able to live a healthy life as they age,” said Karilyn Tremblay, DPH’s Injury Prevention and Aging Programs director. “Fortunately, there are steps everyone can take that will not only improve your physical health but also help reduce your risk of cognitive decline.”

Healthy blood flow protects your brain and lowers your risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and stroke. DPH recommends all South Carolinians monitor blood pressure and glucose (blood sugar) routinely along with staying up to date on regular health screenings to help protect brain and heart health.

Exercise and a healthy diet are good for your brain as well as your body. Performing regular physical activity that raises your heart rate and increases blood flow and eating a balanced diet with less fat and more fruits and vegetables can help reduce your risk of impaired thinking and memory.

Smoking increases your risk of cognitive decline, and the use of other tobacco products also causes heart problems, high blood pressure and feelings of depression or anxiety. It’s never too late to quit smoking. Quitting at any age benefits the health of your brain and body.

The SC Tobacco Quitline (1-800-QUIT-NOW) provides free, 24/7 quit support to residents of South Carolina regardless of health insurance coverage. Participants can receive personalized quit plans, access to text and web-based support, printed guides and free nicotine replacement therapy such as patches, gum and lozenges (if appropriate). Services are available in multiple languages, and extra support is available for people with mental and/or behavioral health conditions and pregnant women.

“This month, we encourage all South Carolinians to incorporate at least one permanent change into their lifestyle to help boost your brain health, ensuring a healthier future for our state,” Tremblay said.

For help building healthier habits to improve brain health, visit the Alzheimer’s Association’s Brain Health Habit Builder.

For more information on the connection between brain and heart health, visit dph.sc.gov/brainhealth.

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