Ambrosia Announces RIZZ Continuous Hormone Intelligence for Women

RIZZ Continuous Hormone Intelligence For Women

New capabilities will provide personalized insights into estrogen, progesterone, cortisol, testosterone, LH, FSH, thyroid health, fertility, and menopause.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ambrosia Systems today announced the upcoming availability of RIZZ Continuous Hormone Intelligence for Women, a new capability designed to help women better understand hormone-related changes through highly personalized insights.Hormones influence metabolism, energy, mood, sleep, recovery, fertility, menopause, and overall well-being. Yet most women today rely on occasional laboratory tests or symptom tracking. RIZZ Continuous Hormone Intelligence aims to provide a more personalized and continuous understanding of hormone-related patterns over time.Available at no additional cost to existing RIZZ users, RIZZ Continuous Hormone Intelligence leverages continuous glucose information and years of longitudinal metabolic data to deliver personalized insights into estrogen, progesterone, cortisol, testosterone, LH, FSH, thyroid health, fertility, menopause, and overall wellness. By understanding how each individual responds over time, RIZZ aims to provide context-aware recommendations tailored to a person's unique biology.Example insights may include:"You are entering the luteal phase. Historically during this phase your insulin sensitivity falls 15%, fasting glucose rises 8 mg/dL, HRV drops 12%, and sleep quality decreases. Consider increasing protein intake and reducing evening carbohydrates.""Recent patterns suggest elevated stress-related cortisol activity. Historically, prioritizing sleep and avoiding late-night meals improved overnight glucose stability and recovery.""Your physiology suggests you are approaching ovulation. Historically, this phase has been associated with improved insulin sensitivity and increased recovery.""Hormones influence nearly every aspect of health, yet understanding them has traditionally been limited to occasional snapshots," said Piyush Gupta, Founder and CEO of Ambrosia Systems. "RIZZ Continuous Hormone Intelligence represents another step toward making health continuous, personalized, and proactive."The new capabilities are expected to become available to RIZZ users in the coming weeks and will continue to evolve as additional data and insights become available. Future updates are also expected to expand hormone intelligence capabilities to support men's health, providing personalized insights into testosterone, cortisol, thyroid health, stress, recovery, metabolism, fertility, and healthy aging.About Ambrosia SystemsFounded in 2016, Ambrosia Systems has supported users in more than 100 countries through continuous metabolic monitoring solutions. RIZZ is Ambrosia's next-generation metabolic intelligence platform, designed to help people better understand their health through personalized insights and longitudinal metabolic intelligence.RIZZ Continuous Hormone Intelligence is intended for general wellness purposes only and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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