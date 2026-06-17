Invitation to Bid: 2026 Honda Pilot Touring Sport Utility Vehicle

INVITATION TO BID

Mississippi Home Corporation (“MHC”) is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase of one (1) new 2026 Honda Pilot Touring sport utility vehicle.

Persons with any questions related to this bid should contact Breanne Hancock at Breanne.hancock@mshc.com.

MHC will receive sealed bids beginning June 18, 2026, until 5:00 p.m. on July 1, 2026. Bids will be opened in public at the MHC office located at 735 Riverside Drive, Jackson, MS 39202 on July 2, 2026. All bids received after the deadline will be returned unopened.

All bids should be marked “Sealed Bid – 2026 Honda Pilot Touring” on the outside of the envelope to prevent opening with routine mail.

The successful bidder shall provide pricing for one (1) new 2026 Honda Pilot Touring, including all dealer fees and delivery charges.

MHC reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids and to waive any informalities.