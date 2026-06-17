The National Space Society Launches the NSS 30 Under 30 Program to Recognize Emerging Leaders in Space

The inaugural NSS 30 Under 30 team at the NSS's International Space Development Conference rollout. Credit: NSS/Jennifer Rothblatt

Annual initiative honors 30 young innovators shaping the future of space exploration, development, and settlement

The ’NSS 30 Under 30’ program reflects our commitment to finding the next space leaders, celebrating them, and connecting them with the community working to make humanity a spacefaring civilization.” — Isaac Arthur, President of the National Space Society

MERRITT ISLAND, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Space Society (NSS) announced the launch of its inaugural “ NSS 30 Under 30 ” program at its International Space Development Conference (ISDC) last week. This new, annual initiative will identify, celebrate, and amplify the contributions of emerging leaders who are shaping the future of space exploration, development, and settlement, while helping others to identify their own strengths and abilities.Each year, the “NSS 30 Under 30” program will honor 30 individuals under the age of 30 who are making meaningful contributions across the full spectrum of the space ecosystem. Reflecting the extraordinary breadth of today's space industry, the program is open to professionals and students from a wide range of disciplines. These include business, academic, governmental, and non-profit roles.NSS president Isaac Arthur commented, “The next generation of space leaders is already here. Our new ’NSS 30 Under 30’ program reflects our commitment to finding them, celebrating them, and connecting them with the broader community working to make humanity a spacefaring civilization.”Nominations for the “NSS 30 Under 30” program are now open. Candidates may be self-nominated or nominated by peers, mentors, colleagues, or organizations. Selections will be made based on four key criteria: demonstrated impact, future potential, relevance to space development, and the merit of the nominee’s work.Honorees will receive national recognition through NSS platforms including featured profiles on the NSS website, coverage in Ad Astra magazine—the NSS’s quarterly publication reaching space enthusiasts and professionals worldwide—and media opportunities that elevate their voices within the broader space community. The program is specifically designed to increase the visibility of emerging talent, foster connections across the industry, and inspire the next generation of contributors to the space sector.The “NSS 30 Under 30” program is a cornerstone initiative of the NSS’s Young Professionals program, the organization’s broader effort to engage, develop, and retain early-career professionals in the space sector. By creating dedicated pathways for recognition and community, the NSS reaffirms its long-standing commitment to cultivating the human capital essential to realizing its vision of a spacefaring civilization.• How to Nominate •Nominations are now open and may be submitted via the NSS Young Professionals landing page at nss.org/youngprofessionals . Self-and third-party nominations are welcome.• About the National Space Society •The National Space Society is the preeminent non-partisan citizens’ voice on space exploration, development, and settlement, reaching millions through its membership, numerous outreach channels, and media activities. The organization was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at nss.org.

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