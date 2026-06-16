Wyoming Soldiers test pistol marksmanship during day two of 2026 TAG Match

Wyoming National Guard

June 12, 2026

CAMP GUERNSEY, Wyo. — Wyoming National Guard Soldiers tested their speed, accuracy and

decision-making skills during a pistol close-quarters battle course on the second day of the 2026 Adjutant Generals Match at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center.



The course challenged competitors to rapidly identify and engage designated targets under strict time limits. Shooters had only seconds to react, forcing them to rely on marksmanship fundamentals while processing information under pressure.



“i’m excited to be out here” said Warrant Officer 1 Peter Brown from the 115th Field Artillery Brigade

“We have four separate targets with a set number of timed exposures. Then we do a dot matrix where they’ll call out which target you shoot at, and you get two seconds to fire” Brown explained.



The annual TAG Match brings Soldiers from across Wyoming together to improve weapons proficiency, foster competition and strengthen readiness. This year’s event drew a large number of first-time competitors, giving new shooters an opportunity to develop confidence with their assigned weapons alongside more experienced marksmen.



For 1st Sgt. Rafael Andrade, the 1st Sgt. of the 148th signal company, the competition is about more than scores on a range. It gives Soldiers valuable repetitions with their weapons and reinforces skills that can carry over to future missions.



“We had a great turnout this year, with a lot of new shooters” Andrade said. “This kind of competition is important because no matter your MOS or job, when you deploy, you are a rifleman first”



Events like the TAG Match help ensure Wyoming Soldiers remain proficient with their weapons while building confidence and readiness across the formation. As the competition continues, participants will face additional marksmanship challenges designed to test their skills with the pistol, rifle and machine gun.

Wyoming Soldiers test pistol marksmanship during day two of 2026 TAG Match

Wyoming National Guard Soldiers engage targets during a pistol close-quarters battle course on day two of the 2026 Adjutant General's Match at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, June 12, 2026.

Wyoming National Guard Soldiers engage targets during a pistol close-quarters battle course on day two of the 2026 Adjutant General’s Match at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, June 12, 2026. The annual competition enhances marksmanship proficiency, builds confidence with individual weapons systems and strengthens Soldier readiness across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leanna Russell)

Wyoming National Guard Soldiers engage targets during a pistol close-quarters battle course on day two of the 2026 Adjutant General’s Match at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, June 12, 2026. The annual competition enhances marksmanship proficiency, builds confidence with individual weapons systems and strengthens Soldier readiness across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leanna Russell)

Wyoming National Guard Soldiers engage targets during a pistol close-quarters battle course on day two of the 2026 Adjutant General’s Match at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, June 12, 2026. The annual competition enhances marksmanship proficiency, builds confidence with individual weapons systems and strengthens Soldier readiness across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leanna Russell)

Wyoming National Guard Soldiers engage targets during a pistol close-quarters battle course on day two of the 2026 Adjutant General’s Match at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, June 12, 2026. The annual competition enhances marksmanship proficiency, builds confidence with individual weapons systems and strengthens Soldier readiness across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leanna Russell)

Wyoming National Guard Soldiers engage targets during a pistol close-quarters battle course on day two of the 2026 Adjutant General’s Match at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, June 12, 2026. The annual competition enhances marksmanship proficiency, builds confidence with individual weapons systems and strengthens Soldier readiness across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leanna Russell)

Wyoming National Guard Soldiers engage targets during a pistol close-quarters battle course on day two of the 2026 Adjutant General’s Match at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyoming, June 12, 2026. The annual competition enhances marksmanship proficiency, builds confidence with individual weapons systems and strengthens Soldier readiness across the force. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Leanna Russell)