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Virginia Legal Community Celebrates 20 Years of Fighting Hunger Through Legal Food Frenzy

Since becoming a statewide campaign in 2007, the annual competition has generated the equivalent of nearly 28 million meals for Virginia families.

RICHMOND, Va. – Twenty years ago, Virginia's legal community transformed a spirit of service into what would become one of the Commonwealth's most successful charitable traditions. This week, attorneys, firms, legal departments, law schools, and public agencies from across Virginia gathered to celebrate the 20th annual Legal Food Frenzy campaign and honor the volunteers and organizations that have helped turn friendly competition into millions of meals for neighbors facing hunger.

"The Legal Food Frenzy has become a remarkable example of what is possible when people unite around a shared belief that no one should go hungry," said Eddie Oliver, Executive Director of the Federation of Virginia Food Banks. "We are deeply grateful to the Virginia Bar Association, the Office of the Attorney General, and the thousands of attorneys and legal professionals who have sustained this effort for twenty campaigns. Their commitment strengthens our ability to provide nutritious food and build healthier communities across the Commonwealth."

During the 2026 campaign, more than 90 participating organizations raised more than $397,000 and donated 10,500 pounds of food to support neighbors experiencing food insecurity across Virginia. The campaign comes at a time when more than 1 million Virginians face hunger, including 1 in 7 children. Many food banks are seeing demand that exceeds peak pandemic levels as families continue to struggle with the rising costs of food, housing, health care, and other essentials.

"This campaign represents the very best of Virginia's legal community," said Liz Olcott, Chair of the Legal Food Frenzy for the Young Lawyers Division of the Virginia Bar Association. "For twenty campaigns, attorneys and legal professionals across the Commonwealth have shown that service extends beyond the courtroom. Their generosity has helped ensure that families facing difficult choices between groceries and other necessities have somewhere to turn."

This year's campaign winners were recognized during a special anniversary celebration hosted by the Office of the Attorney General. Attorney General Jay Jones welcomed attendees and continued the Office's longstanding support for the campaign, reaffirming a bipartisan tradition that has united Virginia's legal community in service to neighbors facing hunger.

“For twenty years, Virginia’s legal community has shown what it means to stand up for our neighbors,” said Attorney General Jay Jones. “I am so proud that this year the Office of the Attorney General raised over $13,000 towards this noble cause. The Legal Food Frenzy is more than a tradition. It is a reminder that when we work together, we can make real, lasting impact for families across the Commonwealth. I’m honored to celebrate this milestone and grateful to everyone who continues to champion the fight against hunger."

Among those recognized were this year's campaign winners, as well as ten "20 for 20" firms, two founding partners, and nine volunteer co-chairs whose leadership helped build the campaign into a statewide movement.

Since expanding statewide in 2007, Legal Food Frenzy participants have raised enough funds and food to provide the equivalent of nearly 28 million meals to Virginians in need, demonstrating how a profession dedicated to justice has also become a powerful force for nourishing communities across Virginia.

In 2026, the Attorney General's Cup was once again awarded to the Law Office of James Steele PLLC, and the Law School Cup was awarded to the Appalachian School of Law, both supporting Feeding Southwest Virginia.

2026 Legal Food Frenzy Winners

Attorney General’s Cup

The Law Office of James Steele PLLC

Law School Cup

Appalachian School of Law

Statewide Awards

McGuireWoods

Impact Award – Total Giving

Woods Rogers

Private Law Firm

Scott County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office

Government and Public Service

Altria Law Department

Corporate Legal Department

Regional Awards

McGuireWoods – Charlottesville

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Hirschler – Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank

Fairfax County Public Schools, Division Counsel

Capital Area Food Bank

Baughman Kroup Bosse PLLC Norfolk

Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia & the Eastern Shore

Lantz & Robins P.C.

Feed More

Powell Law PLLC

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank

First Bank and Trust Company

Feeding Southwest Virginia

Published on: June 17, 2026

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