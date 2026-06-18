AI World TV Launches, Delivering Trusted AI Journalism, Exclusive Interviews, and Expert Insights

101 AI World .com

AI World TV connects global audiences with trusted reporting, expert perspectives, and the latest developments in artificial intelligence.

AI is a human opportunity in its early days. Like a gold rush, winners build the “picks and shovels.” AI World TV informs, AI World Society empowers underserved youth.” — Sydney Armani : AI WORLD TV

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI World Media Group LLC today announced the official launch of AI World TV, a next-generation media channel dedicated to delivering authoritative coverage of artificial intelligence and its transformative impact on society, business, and technology.As part of the expanding 101 AI World network alongside AI World Journal , AI World TV offers viewers exclusive interviews with innovators, investors, and visionaries; in-depth analysis of industry breakthroughs; thoughtful explorations of ethical and policy debates; and compelling, data-driven storytelling that brings the future of AI into clear focus.Since 2023, the network has been publishing Smart AI academic content and maintaining the AI Index Hub as a comprehensive resource for all AI-related information. We are also planning to educate the masses through comprehensive AI education initiatives."AI is not just a technology revolution—it is a human opportunity. We are still in the early days of what may become the greatest innovation wave of our generation. Like the California Gold Rush, the biggest opportunities won't belong solely to those searching for gold, but also to those building and supplying the picks and shovels that power the entire ecosystem. From healthcare and scientific discovery to business, education, and finance, AI is transforming how we live, work, and create value.Our mission at AI World TV is to help people everywhere understand, access, and benefit from the future of artificial intelligence through trusted journalism, expert insights, and practical knowledge. We also believe that the benefits of AI should be accessible to everyone.Through AI World Society, we are committed to educating and empowering underprivileged and underserved youth with AI knowledge and skills, helping prepare the next generation to participate in and shape the AI-driven economy. By expanding access to AI education and opportunity, we can ensure that this transformative revolution creates a more inclusive and prosperous future for all," said Sydney Armani, Founder of AI World TV and Chairman & CEO of AI Fintech World GroupKey highlights of AI World TV include:High-production interviews and segments featuring AI experts from chipmakers, data center infrastructure, LLMs, and discussions on the future of AI security, alongside global AI leadersFlagship original programs such as AI Insider, AI World Week, Rex AI Agent, and AI World Podcast Coverage of emerging technologies, startup ecosystems, and market trendsSpecial reports on responsible AI, regulation, and societal impactA thriving community of over 350,000 subscribers and growing, powered by the AI World Society for premier events and conferencesSeamless integration with the broader 101 AI World platform, including the 101 AI World Encyclopedia of AI at 101AIWORLD (podcasts, AI Index Hub, startup resources, and more)For investment, programming inquiries, guest appearances, PR announcements, and booking, contact AI@AiWorldournal.com.AI World TV is produced from the San Mateo/Silicon Valley and Atlanta area, with planned broadcasts from London and Dubai UAE, and is available through the 101 AI World digital ecosystem at 101AIWORLD.comAbout AI World Media Group LLCAI World Media Group LLC is a global media and technology company dedicated to advancing understanding, innovation, and responsible adoption of artificial intelligence. Founded in 2023, the company is the creator of the 101 AI World Network, a growing ecosystem of media platforms, educational resources, AI directories, events, and digital communities designed to connect innovators, entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, and technology leaders worldwide.Through its flagship properties, including AI World Journal, AI World TV, AI World Podcast, and 101AIWorld.com — The Encyclopedia of AI, AI World Media Group delivers trusted journalism, expert analysis, industry insights, and forward-looking perspectives on the rapidly evolving AI landscape.The company covers breakthrough technologies, emerging startups, enterprise AI adoption, agentic AI, robotics, machine learning, digital transformation, and the future of work. Its mission is to make artificial intelligence more accessible, understandable, and impactful for businesses, policymakers, educators, and the public.AI World Media Group also supports the global AI ecosystem through strategic partnerships, industry events, thought leadership programs, educational initiatives, and innovation showcases that help shape

101 AI World .com

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