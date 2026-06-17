Manhattan Book Group Expands Book Publishing Services in the USA

Manhattan Book Group expands U.S. publishing services with access to Mariel Hemingway and Kevin Harrington endorsements via MindStir Media.

Manhattan Book Group’s expanded publishing services give authors throughout the USA a stronger platform for success.” — J.J. Hebert, CEO, Manhattan Book Group

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group , a premier hybrid book publisher based in New York City, today announced the expansion of its book publishing services for authors across the United States. The expanded offerings are designed to give authors a more comprehensive publishing experience, combining professional book production, national distribution, marketing support, and access to high-profile promotional opportunities.As part of the expanded services, Manhattan Book Group continues to provide authors with professional editing, custom book cover design, interior layout, ISBN assignment, print and ebook publishing, and distribution through major retailers. The company’s enhanced publishing programs are built for authors who want the quality and credibility of traditional publishing while maintaining a more accessible and author-friendly path to market.Through its parent company, MindStir Media, Manhattan Book Group authors may now also have access to select endorsement opportunities from notable public figures, including Academy Award-nominated actress and bestselling author Mariel Hemingway and Kevin Harrington, an original “Shark Tank” investor and pioneer of the infomercial industry. These endorsement opportunities are available through MindStir Media’s broader publishing and marketing network and are designed to help qualified authors strengthen their book launch, credibility, and visibility.“Authors today are looking for more than basic publishing,” said J.J. Hebert, founder and CEO of Manhattan Book Group. “They want a publishing partner that can help them produce a professional book, distribute it properly, and create meaningful visibility in a crowded marketplace. Manhattan Book Group’s expanded publishing services give authors throughout the USA a stronger platform for success.”Manhattan Book Group works with authors across a range of genres, including business, memoir, self-help, fiction, children’s books, and thought leadership titles. The company’s publishing model is designed to support authors at each stage of the process, from manuscript development and design to publication, distribution, and marketing strategy.The expansion reflects the growing demand among authors for professional book publishing services in the USA, particularly among entrepreneurs, experts, executives, and writers seeking a reputable hybrid publishing option. By combining New York City publishing expertise with the resources of MindStir Media, Manhattan Book Group aims to provide authors with a robust publishing solution tailored to today’s competitive book market.Authors interested in learning more about Manhattan Book Group’s expanded publishing services can visit www.manhattanbookgroup.com About Manhattan Book GroupManhattan Book Group is a New York City-based hybrid book publisher offering professional publishing services to authors throughout the United States. The company provides editing, design, publishing, distribution, and marketing support for authors seeking a high-quality publishing experience.

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