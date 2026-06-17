Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,880 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,671 in the last 365 days.

OC judge throws out human trafficking conviction of third-striker because of racial bias

Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King last month overturned the 2017 conviction, ruling that the detective’s testimony — that “pimps are generally Black” — violated the state’s Racial Justice Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

OC judge throws out human trafficking conviction of third-striker because of racial bias

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.