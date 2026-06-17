OC judge throws out human trafficking conviction of third-striker because of racial bias

Orange County Superior Court Judge Richard King last month overturned the 2017 conviction, ruling that the detective’s testimony — that “pimps are generally Black” — violated the state’s Racial Justice Act.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.