Abettor or Victim? State Bar Court Trial Starts for Former Girardi & Keese Attorney

(Subscription required) State bar prosecutors say Robert Finnerty knew, or should have known, Tom Girardi was concealing a multimillion-dollar payout due to a San Bruno pipeline explosion victim. Finnerty's lawyer told a court Tuesday that Girardi deserves all the blame.

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