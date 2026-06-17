Franklin County Awarded $1.8 Million in KDOT Funding for Indiana Road Bridge Replacement

Franklin County was selected to receive approximately $1.8 million in KDOT funding to replace a bridge on Indiana Road south of Sand Creek. Originally constructed in the 1920s, the bridge has been identified as a priority infrastructure project for the County. Franklin County was one of only 16 recipients selected from more than 80 applications submitted statewide.

The funding will cover construction costs associated with the project, with Franklin County responsible for engineering and utility expenses. Once the required agreements and preliminary work are completed, construction is anticipated to begin in 2028.

A special thank you to Franklin County Development Council Executive Director Paul Bean, the Franklin County Public Works leadership team, and Cook, Flatt & Strobel for their work throughout the grant application process. Securing funding opportunities like this takes time, coordination and persistence, all while balancing the day-to-day responsibilities that keep operations moving - particularly during one of the busiest times of the year for Public Works. Their efforts help bring outside funding to Franklin County, allowing the County to make important infrastructure improvements while reducing the burden on local taxpayers.