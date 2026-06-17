Juan Pablo Castañeda, Political Strategist, Expands Advisory Practice Applying U.S. Campaign Methodology to LATAM
With two decades advising governments, multinationals, and campaigns across Latin America, Castañeda advocates for data-driven, long-term political strategy.
Juan Pablo Castañeda Solares, a Guatemalan political strategist and public affairs consultant, is expanding his advisory practice to serve candidates, political organizations, and public-sector institutions across Latin America seeking to modernize their campaign infrastructure through research-driven, long-term strategic approaches.
Castañeda brings more than two decades of experience spanning civic activism, government advisory work, multinational public affairs consulting, and electoral campaign strategy in multiple countries across the region. His methodology draws on frameworks developed in U.S. political campaigns and adapts them to the cultural and institutional realities of Latin American democracies.
Castañeda began his career in Guatemala City, where he founded a youth association that organized structured forums between presidential candidates and young professionals from diverse professional backgrounds. He later served in an advisory capacity with the Office of the Vice President of Guatemala and subsequently worked as a public affairs consultant for multinational companies navigating government relations across Central America and the broader Latin American region. Over the past seven to eight years, he has focused primarily on electoral campaign strategy.
Castañeda has described the central challenge facing Latin American political campaigns as structural rather than financial: the absence of institutions that build long-term brand equity, conduct ongoing public opinion research, and prepare qualified leaders before election cycles begin.
"An ideology should not limit your ability to govern for all the people. The art of governing is delivering the greatest benefit to the majority of the population, especially those with the fewest opportunities," said Castañeda.
His advisory work focuses on closing the strategic gap between Latin American and U.S. political campaigns by applying research-driven, audience-segmented communication strategies to local political realities, with an emphasis on building institutional capacity that outlasts individual electoral cycles.
A recurring focus in Castañeda's public analysis is the need to restore the prestige of public service in order to attract qualified civic leaders. He has identified the lack of permanent, institutionalized political parties as a structural vulnerability that allows non-civic actors to fill the void.
"We need real institutions, political parties that train young people, that teach them public administration, that encourage those with a true vocation for service to step into those roles. Not for a salary. To serve," Castañeda said.
Castañeda is based in Guatemala and advises clients across Latin America. Media inquiries and consulting requests may be directed to the contact information below.
About Juan Pablo Castañeda
Juan Pablo Castañeda Solares is a Guatemalan political strategist, public affairs consultant, and electoral campaign advisor with more than two decades of experience across government, international cooperation, corporate affairs, and electoral politics in Latin America. He holds a law degree and has worked with government institutions, multinational corporations, and political campaigns in multiple countries across the region.
Andrea Gomez
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Juan Pablo Castañeda, Political Strategist, Expands Advisory Practice Applying U.S. Campaign Methodology to LATAM
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