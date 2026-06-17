Notice of Opportunity for Public Comment: Proposed Air Quality Code

Buncombe County Air Quality announces its intent to establish the Buncombe County Air Quality Code. The proposed Code is necessary to meet North Carolina and United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) requirements, and has been provided to the North Carolina Division of Air Quality, and USEPA, Region IV, and the Buncombe County Attorney’s office for their review.

Notice is hereby given of the opportunity for public comment on the incorporation of the proposed Code for the Buncombe County Air Quality Code portion of the North Carolina State Implementation Plan set forth in 40 CFR 52.1770. The proposed Code can be accessed electronically on the Agency’s Public Notice webpage and are also available for review at the office of Buncombe County Air Quality, 35 Woodfin Street, Asheville, NC 28801.

The thirty (30) day public comment period begins on June 17, 2026 and ends on July 17, 2026. Persons wishing to submit comments or request a public hearing regarding the incorporation of these rules into the North Carolina State Implementation Plan are invited to do so. Comments and/or requests for a public hearing must be in writing and be received no later than July 17, 2026 and addressed to:

Ashley J. Featherstone, Director Buncombe County Air Quality

PO Box 2749

Asheville, NC 28802

Comments may be submitted via email and must be sent on or before July 17, 2026.

If Air Quality receives a request for a public hearing, the hearing will take place on July 21, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. at 200 College Street, Asheville, NC 28801. Additional details will be available on the Public Notice webpage.

For additional information, please contact Ashley Featherstone, Director, by calling (828) 250-6778 or via email.