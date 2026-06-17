Attorney General Hanaway Announces Successful Illegal Gaming Seizure In St. Francois County

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway announced that her office, alongside the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and the Park Hills Police Department, executed an illegal gaming search warrant leading to ­13 criminal charges against Robert John Orr in St. Francois County. The operation, conducted at Sit-N-Spin in Park Hills, resulted in the seizure of 13 illegal electronic gambling devices, one kiosk, and $24,593 in cash.

“We are making significant progress against lawlessness and the criminal networks that profit from it,” said Attorney General Hanaway. “This office will keep pressing forward until Missouri neighborhoods are safer and free from illegal gaming halls. Our momentum is strong, and we will continue to enforce the law with resolve in every county.”

On June 2, 2026, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Sit-N-Spin in St. Francois County. During that search warrant, 13 gambling machines, one payout kiosk, and $24,593 were seized. Orr was subsequently charged with 13 felony counts of promoting gambling in the first degree.

The Attorney General is also seeking the civil forfeiture of all illegal funds seized during this operation. The Missouri Criminal Activity Forfeiture Act (CAFA), codified in RSMo. Sections 513.600 to 513.645, establishes a comprehensive civil forfeiture framework that allows law enforcement to seize property used in, derived from, or intended for use in criminal activity.

“The Park Hills Police Department is committed to keeping illegal gaming out of our town and protecting the families and businesses that play by the rules,” said Park Hills Chief of Police Richard McFarland. “By working side-by-side with the Attorney General’s Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol, we’re able to identify these operations, shut them down, and make clear that illegal gambling has no place in our communities.”

To any business currently hosting or operating illegal gaming devices, Attorney General Hanaway demands that you cease operation and remove the devices immediately. The Attorney General’s Office will continue working with law enforcement partners statewide to identify and stop illegal gaming operations wherever they occur.

The Attorney General’s Office reminds the public that these criminal charges are merely allegations. As in all criminal cases, the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.