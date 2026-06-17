TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,429,270

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $1,236,184 against 35 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: six air quality, five industrial wastewater discharges, one multi-media, 11 municipal wastewater discharges, one petroleum storage tank, five public water systems, one sludge, and three water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement category: two public water systems.

In addition, on June 9 and June 16, the executive director approved penalties totaling $193,086 against 48 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for July 1, 2026. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.