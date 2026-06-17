Pawford Pet Achieves NASC Certification, Setting a New Standard for Transparency in Pet Wellness

Pawford earns prestigious NASC certification, reinforcing its commitment to transparency, quality, and trusted wellness solutions for dogs.

Pet parents are tired of guessing. They want to know that what they are giving their dog every day is doing what it says it does, the way it says it was made.” — Archana Williams, Co-Founder

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas, Texas – June 9, 2026 – Pawford Pet, a premium pet wellness company known for its line of functional daily chews, today announced it has officially achieved certification from the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC), one of the most rigorous quality and safety standards in the pet supplement industry. The certification places Pawford among a select group of brands that have undergone independent, third-party verification of their manufacturing practices, ingredient sourcing, and quality control systems.NASC certification requires companies to pass a comprehensive audit covering facility standards, adverse event reporting, labeling accuracy, and quality assurance protocols. Fewer than a fraction of pet supplement brands on the market today hold this distinction, making it one of the most trusted seals of credibility available to pet parents."Earning NASC certification was never just a box to check for us. It is the formal recognition of something we have believed since day one - that dogs deserve the same rigor and accountability in their wellness products that we expect for ourselves," said Co-Founders Archana Williams and Ryan Phillips. "With more than 25 years of combined experience in this industry, we have seen firsthand how unregulated this space can be. This certification is our way of giving pet parents a reason to trust what is actually inside the bag."Pawford's three core chews - Allergy & Immune Support, Hip & Joint Health, and Calming - are all manufactured in accordance with NASC standards, reinforcing the brand's commitment to ingredient transparency and consistent quality across its entire product line."Pet parents are tired of guessing," added Archana. "They want to know that what they are giving their dog every day is doing what it says it does, the way it says it was made. NASC certification gives them that confidence without needing to take our word for it."The certification arrives as Pawford continues to grow its direct-to-consumer presence, with the company positioning itself as a long-term wellness partner for dog parents rather than a one-time purchase. Pawford's chews are formulated to support dogs through every life stage, from puppyhood through their senior years, with an emphasis on consistency and daily use.Pawford Pet's NASC-certified chews are available now at www.pawford.com , with nationwide shipping, and will soon be available on Chewy.com.Pawford is a U.S.-based pet wellness brand dedicated to creating natural, NASC-certified products that support happier, healthier dogs. Backed by over 25 years of combined experience in the pet and wellness industry, the Pawford team brings deep expertise to formulating safe, effective solutions. From allergy and immune health to mobility and calming support, Pawford empowers pet parents to care for their four-legged family members with trusted products that never compromise on quality.

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