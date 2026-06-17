DSV Broke Ground On New Oregon Regional Warehouse Hub

DSV Expands Presence in Oregon with New 750,000 Square Foot Facility to Support Semiconductor Growth

HILLSBORO, OR, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSV – Global Transport and Logistics, the leading transport and logistics company in the world, broke ground on its new Oregon Regional Warehouse Hub in Hillsboro on Wednesday, June 17. The 750,000 square foot facility, larger than thirteen football fields, will serve as a purpose-built contract logistics space for DSV's semiconductor customers throughout the state."The manufacturers in the Portland area are operating at the leading edge of the industry, and they deserve a logistics partner built to match that pace," said Josh Summers, CEO, DSV Contract Logistics North America. "Hillsboro is the right place to deepen our roots in Oregon and forge the connections that will shape the future of supply chain management for years to come."The Oregon Regional Warehouse Hub represents a strategic expansion for DSV, as the company celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2026. The new facility unites DSV's three existing Oregon locations in Sherwood and Tualatin, which together total approximately 385,000 square feet, into a single, purpose-built hub nearly twice that combined size at 750,000 square feet, giving DSV the capacity and infrastructure to grow alongside its semiconductor customers for years to come. All employees from the existing locations will transition to the new facility."The Hillsboro hub gives the Oregon team more space, more resources, and more capability to grow with our customers," said Daniel Bergman, CCO, DSV Contract Logistics North America. "Rather than operating across three separate locations across the state, the team will work together under one roof, enabling stronger collaboration, more efficient operations, resulting in a better experience for our employees, our growing customers, and the semiconductor manufacturers we serve.""This is an important announcement and investment in Hillsboro and Oregon, especially when firms have many choices across the country where they can invest," said Dan Dias, City of Hillsboro Economic & Community Development Director. "This expansion in Hillsboro provides critical support to our extensive semiconductor industry, and fulfills the community's visions and plans for the Hillsboro Technology Park. We are thankful to all the partners who enabled this to be a success."The facility will feature advanced security, customized inventory management solutions, warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution services. The facility will feature a 40-foot clear height, 53 dock doors, and dedicated storage zones for specialty semiconductor materials, secured by 24-hour video surveillance and perimeter fencing. DSV's AI-driven inventory management system gives customers real-time visibility into their materials from receipt to delivery.The event featured key executives from DSV, ARCO Design/Build, DSV customers, and partners from the City of Hillsboro. When completed approximately in July 2027 by ARCO Design/Build, it will serve as DSV's Regional Warehouse Hub for Oregon.About DSV Global Transport and Logistics:At DSV, our purpose is to keep customers’ supply chains flowing and enable the business of our customers by ensuring reliable and efficient transport and logistics services through storage and transport of goods by air, sea and road. Our vision is to create long-term, sustainable growth and value for our customers, employees, shareholders and society.Close to 150,000 employees in over 90 countries work diligently to deliver great customer experiences and high-quality services.As a global leader, our commitment to sustainable business practices is a central element of our overall business strategy.###Media Contacts:Sofia Ashley10to1PR Sr. Public Relations Executivesofia@10to1pr.comDana Scott-TurkovichDSV Marketing Specialistdana.scott-turkovich@dsv.com

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