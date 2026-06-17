An LA Homeowner Qualified for an Energy Audit and Waited. 3 Years Later, the Decision Costed Him an Estimated $48,797

The Energy Savings Group shares the story of one Los Angeles family whose hesitation turned into one of the most expensive decisions they never meant to make.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, CA — A few years ago, a homeowner in the San Fernando Valley — call him Robert — got a call from The Energy Savings Group . He qualified for a free home energy audit. The timing felt off. Life was busy. The bill was high, but it had always been high. He figured he would call back when things slowed down. He never did.Three years passed. Robert’s energy bills kept climbing. Summer after summer, he wrote the checks and moved on. Then, in early 2026, he finally called back.When The Energy Savings Group reviewed his utility history, the picture was clear. Based on his usage profile, the rate plan he was on, and the inefficiencies in how his home was consuming energy, Robert had overpaid by an estimated $48,797 over those three years. Not because anything dramatic had gone wrong. Just because nothing had ever been fixed.“Robert is not an unusual case,” said the founder of The Energy Savings Group. “We hear some version of this story all the time. Someone qualifies, they mean to follow up, and then life gets in the way. What they don’t realize is that every month that passes is money that is already gone. The audit is free. The savings are real. But they only happen if the appointment actually gets made.”In Robert’s case, the issues were ones the company sees regularly across LA-area homes:His household was on a standard rate plan with easily removable penalties, despite being a strong candidate for alternative rate plans and reductions. His utility provider had never flagged this, and why would they? His utility provider is reaping the benefits of not flagging this. Over three years, the difference added up to tens of thousands of dollars on its own.On top of that, his overall consumption had never been reviewed against what a home his size and age should reasonably use. There were easy adjustments available to him that he simply did not know about.“The hardest part of this conversation is always telling someone what the delay cost them,” the founder added. “But the good news with Robert was that it was not too late. We got him on the right plan, walked him through what to adjust, and his bills dropped significantly within the first month. He cannot get the three years back, but he is not losing another day.”Robert’s story is one The Energy Savings Group hopes will resonate with the thousands of LA homeowners who have been meaning to make that call. The company offers free home energy audits to qualifying households across the greater Los Angeles area and has helped more than 6,200 homeowners collectively save over $217 million on their energy costs in the last year alone.The audit takes an hour or less. There is no obligation. And for most homeowners, the savings begin almost immediately.“Do not be Robert from three years ago,” the founder said. “Be Robert today.”About The Energy Savings GroupThe Energy Savings Group is a Los Angeles-based residential energy consultancy specializing in home energy audits, utility bill analysis, and customized savings strategies. The company has served more than 6,200 homeowners across the greater LA area and helped clients collectively save over $217 million in energy costs. For more information, visit theenergysavingsgroup.com.

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