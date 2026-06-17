Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Serves Lunch and Spends the Day with Competitors at the 2026 Warrior Games in San Antonio

Founded in 2010, the Warrior Games Inspired the Duke to Create the Invictus Games for More Global Inclusion and Support for Service Members and Veterans

San Antonio, Texas – June 14, 2026 – Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attended the 2026 Warrior Games today in San Antonio, Texas, continuing his long-standing support for wounded, injured, and ill active military and veterans demonstrating the power of sport and recovery. Prince Harry started his day at the cycling competition surprising competitors and their family members by serving them lunch, continued to a pickleball demonstration, met with competitors from each service team, and ended the day handing out the game ball on the first day of wheelchair basketball at the Marine Corps vs Air Force game.

The 2026 Warrior Games was founded in 2010 with the purpose of creating an event for service members on their road to recovery and healing, whether from a combat injury, cancer, or dealing with PTSD, among other conditions. This healing platform unites competitors from all over the U.S. representing all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces including the: Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/Space Force, and Special Operations Command.

Prince Harry first attended the Warrior Games in Colorado Springs in 2013, where he witnessed the power of adaptive sports that inspired him to found the Invictus Games Foundation the following year. Today, the Invictus Games has taken the founding principles of the Warrior Games and made them global, serving approximately 25 nations. Both Invictus and Warrior Games continue to demonstrate how competitive athletics accelerate recovery, restore purpose, and build community among wounded, injured, and ill service members, as well as their families.

A Captain in the British Army, Prince Harry served for ten years, including two tours of duty in Afghanistan, and has continued his commitment to supporting the military community throughout his career. He has attended multiple Warrior Games since 2013, most recently attending the Games in San Diego in 2023.

At the 2026 Warrior Games, competitors will compete in 11 different adaptive sports including archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air sports, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby, with the addition of pickleball as an exhibition sport. The main venue will be the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center with several off-site venues from June 13-20. All sporting events are free and open to the public with no ticket required for entry.

More information about the Games, including the event schedule, volunteer opportunities, and team information is available on the Warrior Games https://dodwarriorgames.com/. Follow the Warrior Games on Facebook || Instagram|| https://x.com/warriorgames Fans can watch the 2026 Warrior Games live-streamed through the Warrior Games website, the Warrior Games YouTube LIVE channel, or on ESPN+ via the ESPN App. ESPN+ will bring fans 59 hours of competition throughout the Games, including exciting and inspiring coverage of the competitors. Full ESPN+ schedule https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1RhaKm3CqdDL0npAnnbyUPrGbgYcEy6mBVaTEm_dQD50/edit?usp=sharing.

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About the Warrior Games Founded in 2010 to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded, ill and injured military service members and veterans through sports, the Warrior Games are an annual adaptive sports competition representing all military services: The Army, Marine Corps, Navy/Coast Guard, Air Force/ Space Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command. The Games provide a platform for these competitors to showcase their strength, resilience, and camaraderie while inspiring others and promoting healing and recovery through adaptive sports.