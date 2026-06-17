America’s Contingency Corps welcomes new senior enlisted adviser

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — The XVIII Airborne Corps welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Brett W. Johnson as its senior enlisted leader and bid farewell to Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker during a change of responsibility ceremony June 15, 2026, at the Eternal Flame on Fort Bragg.

Johnson assumed responsibility from Barker, who had served as the corps’ command sergeant major since August 2023. The ceremony marked the transfer of responsibility and trust between the corps’ senior enlisted leaders and reinforced the continuity of leadership across America’s Contingency Corps.

Barker, who entered the Army in June 1996 from Crooks, South Dakota, served in leadership positions across the infantry, Ranger and airborne communities during nearly three decades of service. His previous assignments include 2nd Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment; 1st Squadron, 91st Cavalry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade; 3rd Cavalry Regiment; 5th Armored Brigade; the 101st Airborne Division; Fort Campbell; Combat Capabilities Development Command; and XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg.

During his career, Barker deployed six times to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, eight times to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and once to Afghanistan in support of Operation Resolute Support. His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal with “V” device, Ranger Tab, Master Parachutist Badge, Combat Infantryman Badge, Expert Infantryman Badge, Pathfinder Badge and Air Assault Badge.

The corps conducted a retirement ceremony for Barker later in the day at the Joint Innovation Outpost, Fort Bragg, honoring his service to Soldiers, families and the Army.

Johnson comes to the XVIII Airborne Corps from the 10th Mountain Division, where he served as the division command sergeant major. He enlisted in the Army on Sept. 29, 1998, from Houston and was first assigned to 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment after completing infantry training, the Basic Airborne Course and the Regimental Assessment and Selection Program 1.

Johnson has served in every enlisted leadership position from team leader through command sergeant major. His previous assignments include 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment; Regimental Special Troops Battalion; Joint Special Operations Command; 3rd Ranger Battalion; the 75th Ranger Regiment; Fort Benning, Georgia; the 10th Mountain Division; and Joint Task Force-Southern Border. He has deployed 19 times in support of the Global War on Terrorism.

As the corps command sergeant major, Johnson will serve as the senior enlisted adviser to the commanding general and help lead efforts tied to Soldier readiness, discipline, standards, training and the welfare of Soldiers and families across the corps.

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