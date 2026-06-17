Fish and Game begins grizzly bear research trapping in the northern Panhandle Region

As part of ongoing efforts to monitor the population of grizzly bears in the Selkirk and Cabinet/Yaak Ecosystems, biologists from Idaho Fish and Game have begun research trapping of grizzly bears in the Panhandle Region. Trapping will occur in Boundary County and potentially in portions of Bonner County, the two northernmost counties of the Idaho Panhandle. Research trapping operations will conclude near the end of August.

Captured bears are immobilized and handled in accordance with strict protocols developed by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service and the Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team. Bears that meet the study criteria are fitted with a radio collar for monitoring. By observing radio-collared females, biologists can document the age of first reproduction, average litter size, cub and yearling survival and how often females produce a litter. Data collected from both sexes provides the estimated survival rate, age structure, causes of mortality and a better understanding of habitat use and food habits.