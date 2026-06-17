Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,876 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,622 in the last 365 days.

Lost in 1945, WWII Flyer Will Be Laid to Rest in Connecticut

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces Tech. Sgt. Donald A. Dorman, 21, killed during World War II, will be interred June 23, in Oak Hill Cemetery in Southington, Connecticut. Services and interment will be coordinated by Plantsville Funeral Home.

Dorman was assigned to 429th Bombardment Squadron, 2d Bombardment Group, 15th Air Force during World War II. Dorman served as the Upper Turret Gunner aboard a B-17G “Flying Fortress” and on March 22, 1945, during a bombing mission near the village of Glinica, Poland, Dorman’s aircraft crashed. Seven of the ten crewmembers, including Dorman, were killed. His remains were not accounted for after the war.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Dorman on Sept. 19, 2025.

For more information on DPAA’s efforts to locate and identify Dorman, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4321579/airman-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-dorman-d/

U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Past Conflict Repatriations Branch plays a vital role in the process of identifying, locating and contacting subsequent generation family members of Soldiers missing or killed in action during WWII and the Korean War to positively identify previously undiscovered or unknown remains.

Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Plantsville Funeral Home, 860-621-4656.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Lost in 1945, WWII Flyer Will Be Laid to Rest in Connecticut

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.