From Soldier to CBP Paralegal: How DoW SkillBridge Helped an Army Veteran Continue Beyond Service

For U.S. Army veteran Jhakeil Jackson, the path from military service to civilian employment began with preparation, initiative, and an opportunity through the Department of War (DoW) SkillBridge program.

During his Army career, Jackson served across Europe andparticipatedin joint multinational exercises with partner nations. Those experiences helped shape the leadership, discipline, and adaptability he would later bring into his civilian career.

“Training with our partner nations’ military members all over Europe was the peak of my military career,” Jackson said. “I was able to meet and connect with people I otherwise wouldn’t have.”

As Jackson prepared to transition from military service, he began researching opportunities that would allow him to apply his experience in a meaningful civilian role. A senior enlisted advisor introduced him toSkillBridgevia the Army Career Skills Program, connecting eligible service members with civilian training and internship opportunities during their final 180-days of service.

After attending a Transition Assistance Program briefing, Jackson explored theDoWSkillBridgewebsite and found an opportunity that aligned with his interests: a Paralegal Specialist internship with U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO).

“When I reached out to Mr. Jeffrey Jack, CBP’s national Veterans Employment Program Manager, he was extremely enthusiastic and quick to respond, even though I was in Germany and he was in Florida,” Jackson said. “He answered every question I had completely and promptly.”

ThroughSkillBridge, Jackson gained hands-on experience in a federal law enforcement environment while learning how his military background could translate into a civilian career field.

“There wasn’t one boring day during my internship,” Jackson said. “I was constantly learning — sitting down with other divisions within OFO to understand how their work connected to and supported my own office.”

As an intern, Jackson supported paralegals and legal technicians with daily operations, gaining insight into the processes that help ensure cases are handledin accordance withU.S. Code and federal regulations.

“Seeing how things work from the ground up enabled me to understand the duties of a CBP paralegal specialist a lot better,” he said. “There are a lot of moving parts, and having the time to see it from all angles really helped me.”

Jackson also gained perspective on how civilian service differs from military life while still allowing him to contribute to a mission-focused organization.

Today, Jackson serves in a permanent position as a paralegal specialist with CBP, where he continues to apply the leadership, precision, and teamwork developed during his time in uniform.

Jackson encourages service members consideringSkillBridgeto start early, understand program requirements, and take ownership of the process.

“Don’t procrastinate,” he advised. “Be aware of every prerequisite and deadline you need to meet before getting an approved internship. Start at least 12 months prior to your Expiration Term of Service date, anddon’thesitate to ask your CBPSkillBridgeliaison questions — the more you know, the better offyou’llbe.”

Jackson’s professionalism also left a strong impression on his supervisors.

“It is a privilege to welcome Jhakeil Jackson to CBP through theDoWSkillBridgeProgram,” said Director, Field Operations for the New York Field Office, Mr. Frank Russo. “Mr. Jackson’s military training imparted a foundation of discipline, integrity, and resilience that is essential for success in our field. The values instilled through his military background are reflected in his performance, and we are proud to have him as part of our Fines, Penalties, and Forfeitures team.”

For Jackson,SkillBridgeprovided more than an internship. It gave him an opportunity todemonstratehis value in practice and continue contributing to national security beyond military service.

“This opportunity gave me the ability to show that I’m not only qualified on paper but also in practice,” he said. “I’m grateful to have demonstrated that I can be an asset to the team.”

Jackson’s story highlights howDoWSkillBridgehelps connect transitioning service members with civilian training opportunities that build on their military experience, support workforce readiness, and strengthen mission-critical organizations across government, industry and beyond service.

Service members interested in DoW SkillBridge opportunities can learn more at https://skillbridge.mil.