NEXT WEEK: Senate HELP Committee to Consider Trump Nominees

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, June 24, the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee will vote on Trump administration nominees for the Bureau of Labor Statistics, National Labor Relations Board, and National Endowment for the Humanities.

Agenda:

Nomination of Brett Matsumoto to be Commissioner of Labor Statistics, Department of Labor

Nomination of James Macy to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board

Nomination of David Prouty to be a Member of the National Labor Relations Board

Nomination of Michael McDonald to be Chairperson of the National Endowment for the Humanities

Date: Wednesday, June 24, 2026

Time: 9:45 AM ET/ 8:45 AM CT

Location: 430 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Click here to watch live.

If you are a member of the press and plan on attending in person, please RSVP to your respective press gallery.

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