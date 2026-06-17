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TODAY: Chairman Cassidy to Discuss His MVP Agenda, Making Health Care Costs Affordable for American Families

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA), Chairman of the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP) Committee, will speak on the U.S. Senate floor today to discuss how his MVP agenda makes health care more affordable by giving money directly to families.

Date: Wednesday, June 17, 2026

Time: 6:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM CT

Click here to watch live.

*This is subject to change according to the U.S. Senate floor schedule.

Background:

Cassidy previously gave floor speeches, asking President Trump and Congress to work with him to lower health care costs by giving money directly to patients, cutting out the middlemen, and increasing price transparency. As the first physician to chair the HELP Committee, Cassidy is a longtime champion of empowering patients and lowering health care costs for families. President Trump recently signed Cassidy’s PBM Reform Act into law, increasing price transparency and cracking down on middlemen that drive up prescription drug prices for patients. Cassidy also led the Health Care Freedom for Patients Act with U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-ID) as an alternative to Democrats’ plan to continue giving billions of dollars to giant insurance companies.

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For all news and updates from HELP Republicans, visit our website or Twitter at @GOPHELP.

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TODAY: Chairman Cassidy to Discuss His MVP Agenda, Making Health Care Costs Affordable for American Families

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