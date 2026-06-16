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Chairman Thompson Applauds USDA Implementation of Land-Grant University Funding

WASHINGTON — USDA recently announced the opening of funding opportunities for the Research Facilities Act program, which received $125 million in annual funding through the Agriculture Title of the Working Families Tax Cuts. House Committee on Agriculture Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson (PA-15) released the following statement today in response:

“It was my honor to champion this important issue for land-grant universities and include the first-ever mandatory funding for the Research Facilities Act program through last summer’s Working Families Tax Cuts,” Chairman Thompson said. “I’m proud to have Pennsylvania State University in my district, and I understand exactly how critical it is to ensure our top researchers have modern and updated facilities to support the vital work they do to advance American agriculture.”

USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will administer this funding opportunity. For more information, visit USDA’s website.

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Chairman Thompson Applauds USDA Implementation of Land-Grant University Funding

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