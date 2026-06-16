Chairman Thompson Applauds USDA Implementation of Land-Grant University Funding
“It was my honor to champion this important issue for land-grant universities and include the first-ever mandatory funding for the Research Facilities Act program through last summer’s Working Families Tax Cuts,” Chairman Thompson said. “I’m proud to have Pennsylvania State University in my district, and I understand exactly how critical it is to ensure our top researchers have modern and updated facilities to support the vital work they do to advance American agriculture.”
USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture will administer this funding opportunity. For more information, visit USDA’s website.
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