Commerce Invites Jobseekers to Explore New Careers at Upcoming Job Fair

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland encourages jobseekers and employers searching for available talent to take part in this month’s Virtual Statewide Job Fair, hosted by KANSASWORKS, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, June 25.

“Summer is in full effect — and this season is all about new adventures and new experiences. If you’re looking for a new career, now is the perfect time,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Whether you’re exploring opportunities or looking for your first job, Kansas employers are looking for the next best candidate — and one of them could be you.”

The Virtual Job Fair format allows anyone searching for a new job to fill out applications, chat live and interview virtually with participating employers.

This month’s Virtual Statewide Job Fair portal features helpful information such as a jobseeker training video, a list of participating employers and channels for attendees to register and log in. Jobseekers are encouraged to dress professionally, as they might be asked to engage in an interview.

Candidates can participate through any digital device. Any individual with a disability may request accommodation by contacting their nearest workforce center at (877) 509-6757 prior to the event.

Registration is required to participate in virtual job fairs, regardless of previous participation. To register, click here.