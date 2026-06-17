VA’s Federal EHR rollout success continues in Southern Ohio

VA continued its successful rollout of the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR), deploying it at four more VA medical centers (VAMCs) in Cincinnati, Chillicothe; Dayton, Ohio; and the Cincinnati-Fort Thomas VAMC in Kentucky on June 6. Together, the 7,200 clinicians and staff at these facilities serve more than 107,000 Veterans annually.

VA has now deployed the Federal EHR at eight medical centers in 2026 under its accelerated, market-based deployment schedule. The first market-based rollout in Michigan in April proved highly successful, delivering confidence and valuable insights that informed this go-live.

Building on lessons learned in Michigan, VA further expanded its Pay-It-Forward program, the peer-support initiative that connects experienced Federal EHR users with staff at go-live sites to provide hands-on support and mentorship. VA also activated its enterprise-wide command center and incident command operations earlier in the cutover process. Additionally, Southern Ohio utilized a centralized dashboard that offers real-time insights and information, enabling teams to respond swiftly to issues and effectively track progress during the transition phase.

Deputy Secretary Paul Lawrence, Ph.D., reflected on his visit to Dayton, Cincinnati, and Chillicothe VAMCs over go-live weekend as they brought the system online. “Staff felt ready to make the transition to the Federal EHR. The sites embraced the challenge and owned this modernization effort,” he said. “Staff are using the system and getting to work delivering quality care to Veterans.”

VA will continue its accelerated deployment of the Federal EHR with five additional sites going live in 2026, including three in Indiana (Fort Wayne VAMC, Marion VAMC, and Richard L. Roudebush Veterans’ Administration Medical Center), as well as the Alaska VA Healthcare System, and Louis Stokes Cleveland VAMC in Cleveland.

“The successful implementation of the Federal EHR is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together towards a common goal, and we are just getting started,” Lawrence added.

For more information and resources, visit the EHRM website.