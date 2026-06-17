City of Chillicothe proclaims June 16th as Federal EHR Day

The Chillicothe VA Medical Center proudly commemorates the successful launch of the Federal Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, which went live on June 6, 2026, as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ nationwide modernization of Veteran healthcare technology.

In recognition of this achievement and its importance to Veterans throughout the region, the City of Chillicothe has officially proclaimed June 16, 2026, as Federal EHR Day.

The proclamation, issued in partnership with Mayor Luke Feeny, celebrates the collaboration between the VA, community leaders and healthcare partners in bringing modern, interoperable health technology to local Veterans.

The new Federal EHR aligns VA’s system with that of the Department of Defense, improving continuity of care, enhancing patient safety, and ensuring that Veterans’ medical information follows them seamlessly throughout their service and into VA care.

“Today marks not just a technological milestone, but a commitment to honoring our Veterans with the coordinated, high-quality care they deserve,” said Ken Mortimer, executive Medical Center director at Chillicothe VA Medical Center. “This proclamation reflects our community’s shared pride in supporting the men and women who have served our nation.”

The June 6 implementation included the onboarding of staff, coordination across multiple VA facilities in the region, and extensive collaboration with clinicians, administrators and IT specialists. The successful go-live showcases the dedication of the Chillicothe VA workforce and its readiness to deliver care using a modernized, Veteran-centric record system.

The designation of Federal EHR Day highlights Chillicothe’s role as a leader in advancing Veteran healthcare and strengthens the partnership between VA and the community it serves.