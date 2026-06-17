GVT Will Be Fare Free During the Month of August, 2026

Grand Valley Transit (GVT) will offer free trips on all fixed-routes and paratransit during the month of August this year. GVT is designed to increase mobility options for residents in the Grand Valley. With free service in August, transit riders can experience cost savings, stress reduction, a safer ride, and increased productivity, all while helping reduce congestion and improving Colorado’s air quality.

In recent years this fare-free campaign has been a part of a State-funded initiative made possible by Colorado Senate Bill 24-032, the Ozone Season Transit Grant (OSTG) Program. The statewide campaign was intended to reduce ground-level ozone by increasing the use of public transit. However, funding for the program was not renewed for 2026 due to statewide budget cuts. Since the zero-fare program began in 2022, GVT and many other transit agencies around the state found the fare-free months to be broadly popular. The OSTG program was the largest free fare transit initiative in the U.S. GVT will continue to offer free fare this summer, but unlike the three-month promotional period in 2025, it will only be for the month of August.

Grand Valley Transit’s ridership in August 2025 increased about a 14.5% on fixed route and about 7.5% on paratransit, compared to the average ridership for the months preceding the promotional period. That equates to more than 7,000 additional bus trips in August compared to average. Riders were able to go more places, fewer cars were contributing to congestion, there was increased use of an existing public resource, and less local air pollution produced. It is with these significant benefits to our local community in mind, that Grand Valley Transit has decided to continue the fare free campaign for a shortened period of time without the support of State funds.

Grand Valley Transit welcomes individuals who may have never used its transit services inviting them to try riding the bus while it’s fare free this August. And as always, GVT welcomes seasoned transit riders to take advantage of this opportunity.

Grand Valley Transit’s (GVT) mission is to be a viable transportation choice for all populations. GVT is responsive to community needs and connects communities, neighborhoods, and destinations while enhancing the quality of life and supporting economic vitality in the region. GVT provides an affordable, connected, efficient and an easy-to-use transit system that attracts riders of all types and integrates all modes of transportation. Our collaboration goal is to be a strong community partner that works collaboratively with public, private, and nongovernmental organizations.

For more information visit gvt.mesacounty.us