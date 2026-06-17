FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 17, 2026

Regents recognize Hutchinson Community College and the University of Kansas with 2026 KBOR Data Quality Awards

(Topeka, Kan.) – Today, the Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) recognized institutional research officers Laci Simon from Hutchinson Community College and Gwen Bohling from the University of Kansas with the Board’s 2026 Data Quality Awards.

Now in its 14th year, the Data Quality Awards serve to recognize institutions for excellence in the quality and timeliness of data submissions. Awards are given each year to the two institutions with superior ratings, honoring the dedicated professionals who provide institutional data to the Board. This is the first Data Quality Award for Hutchinson Community College. It is the second Data Quality Award for the University of Kansas, which was previously recognized in 2019.

“The Regents are pleased to recognize Hutchinson Community College and the University of Kansas with the 2026 Data Quality Awards,” said KBOR Chair Blake Benson. “Laci and Gwen have demonstrated exceptional professionalism, delivering timely, high-quality data that help the Regents and other leaders make strategic decisions. Congratulations to Laci and Gwen, along with their institutional research teams, for their outstanding efforts.”

Data is submitted throughout the year to support a variety of purposes, including distribution formulas for state and federal funds, Board and legislative agendas, research initiatives, federal and state compliance, and consumer information resources such as the Kansas Higher Education Statistics and the Kansas DegreeStats websites (stats.kansasregents.gov and degreestats.kansasregents.gov).

For more information, please contact Matt Keith at (785) 430-4237 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

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About the Kansas Board of Regents

The nine-member Kansas Board of Regents is the governing board of the state’s six universities and the statewide coordinating board for the state’s 32 public higher education institutions (six state universities, one municipal university, nineteen community colleges, and six technical colleges). In addition, the Board administers the state’s student financial aid, adult education, high school equivalency, and career and technical education programs. Private proprietary schools and out-of-state institutions are authorized by the Kansas Board of Regents to operate in Kansas.