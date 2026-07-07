Jim and Carol Steffen Release New Book Presenting Relationship Framework Shaped by More Than Five Decades of Research

Jim and Carol Steffen – The 4 Questions to Grow Your Love Book Cover

Authors combine decades of research, coaching, and personal insight in The 4 Questions to Grow Your Love, offering a structured approach to relationship growth.

Love, like every living thing, if it's not growing, it's dying.” — Jim and Carol Steffen

BROOKFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Authors Jim Steffen and Carol Karp Steffen have announced the release of The 4 Questions to Grow Your Love , a new book that presents a relationship framework developed through more than 50 years of research, coaching, and personal experience. Drawing on philosophy, theology, psychology, mathematics, and practical application, the book explores how intentional daily reflection may contribute to stronger and more enduring relationships.Jim Steffen, founder and CEO of SSA International, has spent more than five decades studying personal development, leadership, and human relationships. His latest publication represents the culmination of years of research into the nature of love and the habits that influence long-term relationship growth. Carol Karp Steffen, his wife and co-author, contributed practical insight and real-life perspective throughout the development of the framework."I realized love was central to everything," said Jim Steffen. "But I was confused because it meant different things to different people."That question led Steffen to examine love through multiple academic disciplines while also applying those principles through decades of coaching and professional experience. According to the authors, their goal was not only to better understand love, but also to organize those findings into a practical framework that readers could apply in everyday life.The publication comes as conversations surrounding marriage, relationships, and family stability continue across the United States and internationally. Changing social dynamics, declining marriage rates, and concerns about sustaining long-term relationships have increased interest in resources focused on relationship development and communication.Rather than presenting a collection of relationship theories, The 4 Questions to Grow Your Love introduces what the authors describe as a structured framework centered on intentional daily reflection. The approach is built around the QEP principle, meaning Quick-to-learn, Easy-to-use, and Proven-to-work, and encourages readers to develop consistent habits that support relationship growth over time.One of the central questions presented in the book asks:"How can I appreciate and value the one I love more today?"According to the authors, questions such as these are intended to encourage individuals to focus on appreciation, gratitude, and intentional action within their relationships. The book explains that the questions people consistently ask themselves influence their focus, which may, in turn, shape attitudes, communication, and behavior.Another principle highlighted throughout the publication is the importance of continual growth."Love, like every living thing, if it's not growing, it's dying."The authors describe this idea as one of the foundational concepts behind the framework presented in the book.The Steffens also discuss the role of personal responsibility in relationship development. Rather than focusing exclusively on mutual participation, the book explores how individual reflection and intentional action may influence relationship dynamics over time. According to the authors, meaningful change often begins with personal awareness before extending to interactions with others.Designed for readers in a variety of life stages, the book addresses topics relevant to married couples, newlyweds, individuals rebuilding relationships, and those interested in strengthening personal connections. Throughout the publication, the authors combine research, coaching experience, and personal observations to present their perspective on long-term relationship growth.For Jim Steffen, the release of The 4 Questions to Grow Your Love represents another milestone in a career dedicated to education and personal development. As founder and CEO of SSA International, he has spent more than 50 years developing leadership and educational programs focused on helping individuals achieve personal and professional growth.Reflecting on the significance of the project, Steffen said, "The only things keeping me alive at 93 are sharing the successful insights in this book and my loving, brilliant, beautiful bride of 40 years."The authors hope the book will contribute to ongoing conversations surrounding healthy relationships by encouraging readers to explore the role of intentional daily habits in building stronger personal connections.About Jim and Carol SteffenJim Steffen is the founder and CEO of SSA International, a philosopher, educator, marriage coach, and researcher whose work spans more than five decades. Carol Karp Steffen is his wife and co-author. Together, they developed The 4 Questions to Grow Your Love, combining academic research, coaching experience, and personal insight into a practical relationship framework.About The 4 Questions to Grow Your LoveThe 4 Questions to Grow Your Love presents a structured framework designed to encourage intentional relationship growth through daily reflection. Drawing from decades of research and real-world experience, the book explores habits and questions intended to help readers strengthen relationships and build lasting emotional connections.For more information about Jim and Carol Steffen and The 4 Questions to Grow Your Love, visit the authors' official website or the book's Amazon listing.This release was distributed by Evrima Chicago , a PR and media inquiry agency based in Chicago, IL.

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