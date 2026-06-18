CommerceIQ Data Shows Ecommerce Efficiency Improving Ahead of Prime Day, But Stockouts Remain a Growing Revenue Risk

The opportunity for brands is operational execution. The difference between winning and losing during major retail moments often comes down to having the right products available at the right time.” — Guru Hariharan, Founder and CEO of CommerceIQ

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CommerceIQ, the leading retail AI platform, today released new ecommerce performance data showing that brands are entering Prime Day and the second half of 2026 in a stronger position than they began the year. According to CommerceIQ's YTD analysis of aggregated performance data, advertising efficiency improved, conversion rates increased, and inventory levels strengthened through May 2026. At the same time, revenue lost to out-of-stock products continued to rise, despite relatively stable out-of-stock rates, indicating that stockouts are increasingly concentrated among higher-revenue products."Brands are seeing meaningful efficiency gains across ecommerce heading into Prime Day," said Guru Hariharan, Founder and CEO of CommerceIQ. "Conversion rates are up 15% year-to-date, advertising performance is improving, and inventory positions are healthier than earlier this year. The data also reveals a deeper story about how shopping behavior is fundamentally changing. Recently, Amazon reported Alexa for Shopping users are 60% more likely to convert. When AI guides the shopping journey, consumers arrive at a product already decided. And if your product isn't in stock at that moment, you don’t just miss out on a sale, you miss out on a customer relationship."Key Findings:Advertising efficiency reached its highest level in nearly two years.Retail media spend increased approximately 10% year over year, while return on ad spend (ROAS) climbed to roughly $5.80, its strongest level in nearly two years. The data suggests brands are generating stronger returns from media investments despite increased competition for shopper attention.Conversion rates continue to improve – an indicator of Alexa for Shopping’s impact on the purchase journey.Through the first five months of 2026, the average conversion rate reached 29.8%, up from 26% over the same period last year, representing approximately 15% growth year over year. April was a standout month, with conversion hitting 31%, the highest point of the year. Notably, glance views remained relatively flat over the same period, suggesting more consumers are buying without browsing, a signal consistent with AI-assisted shopping. Amazon has reported that Alexa for Shopping users are 60% more likely to convert than other shoppers, and the pattern in this data is directionally consistent with that trend.Inventory positions strengthened heading into Prime Day.On-hand inventory increased approximately 12% year over year, giving brands greater confidence as they prepare for one of the year's largest shopping events. Improved inventory levels may help reduce fulfillment pressure if demand accelerates during Prime Day and the broader summer shopping season.Stockout-related revenue loss continues to grow.Despite healthier inventory levels and relatively stable out-of-stock rates, revenue lost to stockouts increased approximately 24% year over year. CommerceIQ's analysis suggests stockouts are becoming increasingly concentrated among high-performing products, amplifying the revenue impact of even small inventory gaps."The broader ecommerce environment appears healthier than it did earlier this year," Hariharan added. "The opportunity for brands now is making sure operational execution keeps pace. The difference between winning and losing during major retail moments often comes down to having the right products available at the right time. This is where agentic retail solutions like AllyAI really make the difference."These findings are based on aggregated and anonymized performance data from CommerceIQ's platform across brands selling on Amazon. Download the report About CommerceIQThe CommerceIQ Agentic retail platform powers profitable digital commerce growth for 2,200+ of the world’s leading brands including Nestlé, Colgate, and Whirlpool with AI agents for retail media, sales, content and the digital shelf. Built on a unified view of your business, CommerceIQ continuously analyzes performance to deliver real-time, actionable insights, provide recommendations, and automate workflows that improve share of search, maximize media ROI, and boost incremental sales. Proven to deliver 10-100x the efficiency of traditional agencies, CommerceIQ is trusted by the world’s top brands and a global network of 1,450+ partners. To learn more or request a demo, visit commerceiq.ai/demo.

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