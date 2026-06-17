Relanto Launches R-LiveMeasure™: The Enterprise Governance Platform to Scale AI Agents

An enterprise governance platform to monitor, evaluate, and continuously improve AI agent deployments across business-critical functions.

ISSAQUAH, WA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Relanto, an AI-first global advisory, consulting and services company, announced the launch of R-LiveMeasure™ , an enterprise governance platform designed to help organizations govern, monitor, evaluate, and continuously improve AI agent deployments across business-critical functions. Developed by Relanto's AI-First Lab , the company's global center for AI research, IP & product development, R-LiveMeasure™ addresses a significant challenge in enterprise AI adoption: creating the governance and oversight capabilities required to scale AI agents with visibility, accountability, and control.As AI proliferates across the enterprise and AI agents move from experimentation to production, organizations must build the governance infrastructure needed to manage and scale digital workforces responsibly. Just as enterprises have long relied on systems for accountability, performance measurement, feedback, and continuous development to improve human work, they now need similar frameworks to ensure AI agents operate reliably, transparently, and at enterprise scale.R-LiveMeasure™ is designed to serve as the system of record for enterprise AI operations. Operating within an organization's own environment, it captures every interaction, decision, tool invocation, workflow execution, agent handoff, and human intervention as a unified, auditable record.The platform provides five key foundational capabilities required to govern AI agents at enterprise scale:• End-to-End Observability: Tracks every agent interaction, decision, tool call, and workflow execution as a unified, auditable record.• Context-Aware Evaluation: Assesses performance against enterprise-specific policies, business rules, and operational context.• Human-in-the-Loop Governance: Enables structured expert review for high-risk decisions while capturing feedback for continuous improvement.• Business KPI Alignment: Links agent performance directly to business outcomes, risk metrics, and operational goals.• Lifecycle Governance: Integrates evaluation and governance into the Agent Development Lifecycle to continuously improve agent quality and reliability.R-LiveMeasure™ is delivered as an enterprise platform that organizations deploy within their own environment, configure according to their governance policies, and own outright after transition. This approach ensures that agent interaction data, governance policies, evaluation logic, and audit records remain under enterprise control, aligning with the security, compliance, and accountability requirements of large-scale AI deployments."Enterprises have moved beyond proving the value of AI agents. The competitive advantage now lies in governing them at scale – with the visibility, accountability, and operational discipline expected of any mission-critical strategic business asset. R-LiveMeasure™ platform is built to provide that governance foundation." said Rajan Gaur, Chief Executive Officer of Relanto."The most successful enterprises won’t be defined by how many AI agents they deploy, but by how intentionally they design them to scale, identify constraints early, monitor and improve over time. R-LiveMeasure™ helps organizations build that capability into the way AI operates to unlock the long-term business value.” remarked Yeshwant Nayak, Chief Operating Officer of Relanto.R-LiveMeasure™ provides the operational backbone for the next phase of enterprise AI adoption, helping organizations transform agent activity into organizational intelligence while maintaining visibility, accountability, and trust.About RelantoRelanto is an AI-first global advisory, consulting, and services company guided by curiosity, creativity, and innovation. Relanto helps enterprises move from AI experimentation to AI accountability by designing, deploying, governing, and scaling AI across business-critical functions. With a diverse global team spread across North America (USA, Canada & Mexico), EMEA and APAC, Relanto serves over 45 global customers on their strategic transformation initiatives, combining enterprise-grade AI innovation with deep expertise in enterprise planning, next-generation architecture, data and analytics, and cloud technologies.

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