Public Information Meeting on Traffic Control Signal Replacements in Central Connecticut

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning traffic control signal replacements across Central Connecticut with locations in Enfield, Hartford, Middletown, and South Windsor on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and local community the opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. The meeting will take place on Zoom. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTCentralCT0171-0523.

“The replacement of traffic control signals will maintain reliable traffic operations and improve safety at various intersections while modernizing aging infrastructure,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Kaethe Podgorski. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team.”

Right-of-way impacts are expected to be minimal around new signal equipment and sidewalks at some project intersections.

Construction is anticipated to begin spring 2028 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permit(s). The estimated construction cost is approximately $13 million. The project is anticipated to be undertaken with 100% state funds.

For audio only, individuals can listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 879 2971 2575. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Kaethe Podgorski at DOTSignalReplacements@ct.gov or 860-594-2189.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line at 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

Non-English language closed captioning will be available on YouTube. The recording will also be posted following the meeting in CTDOT’s public meeting playlist at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive.

Members of the public can submit comments and questions during the two-week public comment period following the meeting. Please submit comments and questions by Wednesday, July 29, 2026, to DOTSignalReplacements@ct.gov or 860-594-2189. Please reference Project No. 0171-0523 in the email or voicemail.