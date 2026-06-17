Minister McEntee welcomes Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia to Dublin

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Helen McEntee TD, today (17 June) met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of North Macedonia, Timčo Mucunski. Minister Mucunski is visiting Dublin for a series of engagements, including with the Oireachtas Joint Committee on European Union Affairs.

The visit comes as Minister McEntee continues to meet with representatives of EU candidate countries to focus Ireland’s efforts on EU enlargement throughout the Irish Presidency of the Council of the European Union, which commences 1 July.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister McEntee said: “Minister Mucunski and I held a productive and wide-ranging discussion on the strong and growing relationship between Ireland and North Macedonia. We exchanged views on North Macedonia’s continued progress towards EU membership and on Ireland’s priorities as we prepare to take up the EU Presidency in less than two weeks’ time.

“EU enlargement remains one of the defining priorities of Ireland’s Presidency. We are committed to playing a positive and constructive role in supporting candidate countries on their European journey. Today’s meeting provided an excellent opportunity to explore how Ireland and North Macedonia can work even more closely together to advance North Macedonia’s EU aspirations and contribute to a stronger, more united Europe.”