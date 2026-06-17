Minister O’Sullivan highlights progress on the Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan

“Reversing the decline of the Skydancer is challenging given the specific pressures it faces. Habitat restoration is key, and the NPWS has been working closely with the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Coillte and the farming community to step up efforts to improve the habitat for this magnificent bird of prey.



“Increased action for Hen Harrier on the ground in the Slieve Bloom Mountains Special Protection Area includes enhanced population monitoring, nest protection measures, and greater levels of surveillance to prevent and manage fires. Monitoring of breeding activity on site in 2025 has shown positive progress at an early stage but we need more data to fully understand the impact of these measures.



“We must now accelerate our efforts across the SPA network and beyond. The next steps in the Slieve Bloom Mountains will involve further progressing forestry removal through a pilot initiative in close co-operation with Coillte. In addition to the Hen Harrier, other ground nesting birds and wildlife will benefit from improved habitat management. This pilot initiative is also a pathfinder for working together to restore habitats on state owned lands, as momentum builds around our national Nature Restoration Plan.



“I would like to thank all departments and agencies for their commitment to delivering on the Plan – success is dependent on all public authorities working together.”